Nigeria's Democracy Making Positive Impacts Despite Challenges - Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah says Nigeria has made significant strides in its democratic governance despite some challenges trailing it since its return to civilian rule some 20 years ago.

He regretted that while democracy has delivered some positive changes, the country was still polarized along religious lines.

He spoke just as the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, all warned against the use of religion to divide the country.

They trio spoke yesterday during a High-level Discourse on Religion and Democracy, organized by the National Peace Committee,NPC, in Abuja.

The event, convened by the National Peace Committee, NPC, through its Secretariat, The Kukah Centre,TKC, with the theme:"Challenges to Democracy in Nigeria: Religion as a Building Block for Democratic Growth in Nigeria", seeks to identify ways religion can help sustain Nigeria's democracy.

Besides,it aims to draw the attention of faith leaders to the role expected of them in shaping perceptions to promote democratic values for the sustenance of the nation's democracy.

Kukah regretted during his presentation that Nigerians continue to die daily in the name of both democracy and religion.

H emphasized the importance of a moral foundation to strengthen democratic principles.

He pointed out that while democracy has delivered some positive changes, the country remains deeply divided, with its historical background of empires and feudal systems continuing to shape its political landscape.

He said:"We come from a historical background of empires and emperors... The introduction of democracy has struck at the heart of feudalism and other assumptions we had," Kukah said, referring to the challenges the nation faces in bridging traditional and modern governance systems."

Despite the widespread frustration and impatience with the current state of affairs, Kukah acknowledged that Nigeria has made progress.

He pointed to the resilience of the country, especially considering its uninterrupted democratic elections for over 20 years, which contrasts with past military rule.

"The very fact that Nigeria is still standing after conducting back-to-back elections for all these years suggests that ordinary Nigerians do value democracy," he noted.

On his part, the Senate President ,Goodwill Akpabio, emphasized the need for peace and unity in Nigeria, cautioning against the misuse of religion as a tool for division.

Akpabio, represented by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, warned that religious violence and intolerance threaten to undermine the country's democratic values and social cohesion.

He acknowledged the global impact of religious conflicts, highlighting the pain and suffering caused by such strife.

"As Mahatma Gandhi wisely said, 'an eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind,"' Akpabio quoted, urging Nigerians to break the cycle of violence and foster a culture of mutual respect and understanding.

"The Senate President called for collective action from government officials, religious leaders, and civil society to promote peaceful coexistence", he said.

The Senate, Akpabio said,he is committed to supporting the NPC's efforts and enacting legislative frameworks that promote peace and religious tolerance.

Speaking also at the event, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, cautioned against the politicization of religion, describing it as a key challenge to the nation's democracy.

Abbas, represented by the House Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, emphasized that exploiting religious sentiments for electoral gains undermines democratic principles such as equality, justice, and representation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said:"This exploitation can lead to sectarian violence and social unrest, further eroding trust in the democratic process. "

He noted that the absence of interfaith dialogue exacerbates misunderstandings among religious groups, fostering divisions that hinder national development.

"Communities are often pitted against one another based on their faiths rather than united by common democratic ideals," he observed.

Speaking also, the representative of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mrs Samuela Isopi, said:"We spare no effort in promoting this form of government globally, even though achieving and protecting true democracy is no easy task, especially in the face of attacks by enemies of democracy through means such as disinformation and the promotion of hatred.

"We also reaffirm our firm belief in democracy as a means of fostering societal progress, individual freedom, and peaceful coexistence among all sections of society in every nation."