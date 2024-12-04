Liberia: 'Empowering Women Is the Key to a Nation's Future'

In a passionate address during the launch of the Dee - Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. Women Vocational Skills Training and Empowerment Program, Rev. Mrs. Dialokai Golanyon-Kemayah, emphasized the transformative power of women's empowerment, underscoring its critical role in national development.

Addressing an audience of women, she shared personal stories and highlighted the importance of self-reliance and resilience, advocating for skill development and education as pathways to economic independence.

Rev. Kemayah recounted her family's journey, focusing on her husband's former Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell S. Kemayah's upbringing by a strong, entrepreneurial mother. "When you write A as big as this place, his mother will not recognize it, but she is a market woman. You give her $100 and give her one month; she can give you $1,000. She educated her son from scratch." she said, illustrating how grassroots efforts can lead to remarkable achievements.

She emphasized that the lessons from his upbringing such as honesty, hard work, and financial discipline shaped him into the selfless leader he is today.

Central to Rev. Kemayah's message was the assertion that empowering women creates a ripple effect that benefits entire societies. "When you empower a woman, you empower a nation," she declared. She stressed that women's education and skill development are essential not only for their personal growth but also for lifting families and communities out of poverty.

She highlighted the challenges women face, including economic hardship and exploitation, noting, "The rate of prostitution is so high because you want something from somebody; you have to sell your body. But this must change. We need to stand up, learn skills, and create our own opportunities."

Rev. Kemayah outlined practical initiatives aimed at skill development for women. These include training programs in tailoring, soap-making, hairdressing, and food preservation. "Learn it and do it well," she encouraged, urging women to see their work as a means of personal and familial empowerment.

She called on women to be role models for their children, emphasizing that the fight against poverty begins with self-improvement. "We have to stand up for our children; we have to show them the right path. If we don't stand for something, we will fall for anything," she asserted.

Rev. Kemayah concluded by reinforcing that poverty is not an unchangeable destiny. "With God by your side, you can overcome any challenge," she affirmed, urging women to take advantage of opportunities and work collectively to build a better future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Her message resonated deeply, leaving attendees inspired to pursue self-reliance and advocate for women's empowerment as a foundation for national progress.

Madam Gborie emphasized that the program is a generous initiative from Ambassador Kemayah and his family, aimed at empowering women and young girls both within the party and across Liberia on a broader scale.

She highlighted the importance of skill acquisition, noting that it provides a sustainable path for women and girls, reducing their reliance on temporary handouts.

"We are initially starting with training in tailoring and cosmetology, including hairdressing, makeup, pedicure, and manicure," she stated. "Ambassador Kemayah and his wife have assured that the training will be completely free of charge."

The program, launched under the theme "Empowering to Eliminate Poverty, " concluded with the unveiling of several brand-new sewing machines, along with essential materials for both the tailoring and cosmetology classes.