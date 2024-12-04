Nigeria: How Nigeria Can Benefit $3.4 Trillion Trade Opportunities in AfCFTA - Maritime Experts

A number of experts in the Maritime sector including: Maritime Consultant Dr. Kayode Farinto; Deputy Registrar, Liberian Maritime Authority, Dr Anthony Onoharigho; Maritime Security Expert, Mr. Emmanuel Maiguwa; among others, presented rationales that would help Nigeria and other African countries benefit from $3.4 trillion trade opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA.

They spoke at the second edition of the Maritime Reporters' Association of Nigeria, MARAN Annual Maritime Lecture, MAMAL themed: "AfCFTA: Dismantling Barriers, Navigating Regional Trade", held in Lagos.

In his keynote, Farinto said that, giving accurate information was one of the factors that can make the AFCFTA a success, adding that the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS must play a pivotal role by ensuring that trade is facilitated, even when there is a pressure in the area of revenue generation.

He said: "One of the problems that may be a stumbling block to the successful implementation of this AFCFTA is our usual Nigerian habit of concealing information, and pretending that all is well when we know that is not true. Nobody expected a hitch fee take off but we should stop pretending and deceiving all Nigerians as if all is well, we are all aware of the controversy surrounding the first shipment under AFCFTA,

"Giving out accurate information is one of the factors that can make the AFCFTA a success (through information management).

"If African continental free trade agreement must succeed, then the NCS must play a pivotal role on this and one of the things that must be done is to ensure that trade is facilitated, even when there is a pressure on the area of revenue generation. It is not out of place for NCS to roll out her standard operating procedure (SOP), for AFCFTA.

However, NCS, for once seems serious about facilitating good trade, I rely on the recent circular released to her officers to ensure that issues of alerts are not only streamline but its incessant be addressed where every deputy comptroller in charge of revenue has been given a marching order to ensure compliance by its officers. What is only needed to be added is sanctions for non-conformist officers, if this is achieved, the major monster that can kill the AfCFTA has been successfully eliminated.

On his part, Onoharigho described transportation and logistics as key sectors that would help the country achieve the AfCFTA objectives.

He said: "The transport sector is undermined. To move goods within the country is a problem and now thinking about Africa, so we need to make things seamless by removing barriers. We have a competitive advantage by being producers of oil in the country but the constraint also is that we do not have vessels to move the oil outside the country."

In his remark, Member, United Nations Committee on Trade and Transport Location, Dr Alban Igwe, said Nigeria has all the opportunities to be a logistics hub if all barriers were removed.

Igwe said there was a need to dismantle everything that was pulling the country back so that it could get its share of the global cake.

"Nigeria is under a global threat, other African blocs are doing well, but she is struggling," he said.

Speaking, Executive Director, Operations and Technical Services, Tantita Security Services, Nigeria Ltd., Capt. Warredi Enisuoh, noted that with AfCFTA, a future exists for manufacturers.

Enisuoh urged manufacturers to start thinking about Carbon Registry, adding that if Nigeria could organise themselves for this, they could have a National Carbon Credit to their benefit.

A Maritime Security Expert, Mr. Emmanuel Maiguwa, advised the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to ensure Customs duty on vessel acquisition was removed, instead of focusing on National Shipping Line.

Maiguwa said: "We cannot trade in Africa using our roads successfully and so the need to make acquisition of vessel to be cost effective, all barriers hindering the acquisition of vessel should be eliminated".

Earlier, Chairman of the occasion/President, Nigerian Ship-owners Association, Mr. Sola Adewunmi, questioned Nigeria's preparedness to trade on AfCFTA.

Adewunmi lamented that people are losing money due to bad policies, inadequate funding: "Incentives must be given for Nigeria to be a shipping nation."

In his welcome, President, MARAN, Mr. Godfrey Bivbere, said that by breaking down barriers hindering AfCFTA and fostering closer economic ties, the country would pave the way for unprecedented opportunities, growth and prosperity.

"The theme is apt as it explores how the country can collectively tackle challenges, leverage opportunities presented by AfCFTA, and position Nigeria and Africa at large to benefit from the estimated $3.4 trillion trade opportunities.

"To maximise the benefits of AfCFTA, Nigeria must address critical requirements such as improved trade infrastructure, efficient procedure, capacity building, investment in maritime assets and leveraging technology and innovation to facilitate trade.

"Intra-Africa trade currently stands at just 10 per cent, with AfCFTA, there are projections to raise this to 20 per cent and for this happen, we must ensure free and efficient movement of goods across borders through vehicles, railways, ships and trucks," he said.