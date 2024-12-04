Tobacco Harm Reduction Roundtable Unites Stakeholders to Chart a Sustainable Path

Experts from various fields convened in Kenya’s Capital, Nairobi ahead of the 4th Harm Reduction Exchange (HRE) to discuss current research, identify gaps, and propose a science-based sustainable trajectory for Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) in the region.

While THR advocacy and awareness have increased over the years, the lack of cohesion and dialogue amongst key stakeholders such as policymakers, public health experts, medical doctors, industry, THR advocates and media has stifled the growth and uptake of novel nicotine products which science has proven to be safer alternatives to combustible tobacco products.

In an interview with AllAfrica on the side-lines of the Round Table meeting in Nairobi, award-winning Medical Doctor and Editor, Dr. Mercy Korir highlighted the challenges of insular discussions within the medical community.

“The first thing to look at is the Medical Community. We are used to having conversations amongst ourselves so we are like an echo chamber because if I talk as a general practitioner, followed by a physician, and then a psychiatrist, then we are more or less tackling one aspect of the same thing. We don’t know what everyone else is doing, we don’t know what industry is speaking about, and we don’t know what policy is talking about,” said Dr Korir.

She also emphasised that policymakers are a critical part of Harm Reduction efforts and must be engaged throughout the THR process. She also stressed the importance of adapting policies to keep pace with technological advancements and evolving public health demands.

“Policymakers also need to understand that things change and every day there are innovations that are coming up, so they need to know that a policy is a living document. A policy made in 2007 that said ‘let’s ban smoking,’ in 2024, can be adjusted to say ‘Let’s use smokeless products to help people quit smoking or, if they can’t, to switch to nicotine-free products because we know that the combustible forms of smoking are the ones that cause the most harm.”

Dr. Korir further explained that THR science encompasses more than medical or laboratory findings and includes social science, which sheds light on addiction and tobacco use patterns.

“We need to look at science holistically. From today’s conversation, we were told about Egypt where they now have psychiatric care for people who go through all types of addiction, including tobacco addiction. These are social issues. Sometimes you find that because somebody suffered through some kind of trauma, they got into smoking to cope with it,” added Dr Korir.

Traditional cessation methods and regulatory measures have long been used to curb smoking rates but with limited success. However, many countries have begun embracing novel nicotine products as Harm Reduction tools, recognising their potential to deliver significant public health benefits.

Giving some of the key take-home messages from the Round Table meeting, Dr Vivian Manyeki, a Harm Reduction Advocate from Kenya said that there is a need for targeted THR interventions in order to address the varying needs of nicotine users from different backgrounds.

“You find that when we are dealing with people who use nicotine or those who smoke, there are a number of factors that we need to consider. You find that each Harm Reduction intervention is individualistic and should be tailor-made to each person. It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Dr. Manyeki.

Meanwhile, Tobacco smoking is linked to millions of deaths and morbidity the world over. Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), shows that over 8 million people die every year from tobacco smoking, with more than 7 million deaths directly caused by tobacco use and about 1.3 million deaths caused by second-hand smoke.