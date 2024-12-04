Africa: Ex-Ghanaian President, Two Nigerian Governors, NDDC Chief Win Africa Leadership Awards

Several distinguished Africans have emerged as winners of the 2024 Africa Leadership Awards in recognition of their performance record in various relevant areas of sustainable development. According to reports made available to our correspondent, a final list of winners has emerged after a review of the nominees.

The current President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, who won the governance category alongside former President of Ghana, His Excellency John Mahama, is top on the list.

Among the winners are five persons from Nigeria who emerged in different categories.

Nigeria's First Lady Senator Remi Tinubu won the Women Leadership and Empowerment Category in recognition of her diverse empowerment initiative and worthy examples to the girl child.

The current First Lady of Kenya, Mrs Rachel Ruto is a co-winner of the Women Empowerment Category. Other winners include Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC) who won the Climate Leadership/Renewable Energy category in recognition of the deployment of several renewable energy and climate-friendly projects implemented under his leadership.

The Governor of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal won the Infrastructure category to applaud his commitment to resilient infrastructure development in his home state.

The Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah emerged as the winner of the Education category for his visionary deployment of digital education through the smart schools project.

The law enforcement category was won by Usman Ahmed Imam, a serving officer in the Nigeria Police Force.

The Africa Leadership Award is a glamorous event that recognizes, highlights and celebrates performing leaders and achievers across the continent who have shown the capacity to cause change in their communities by contributing to visible and verifiable sustainable development efforts.

Speaking on the event, a representative of the organizers Dr Aalok Pandit confirmed the winners were selected after the international jury reviewed seventy-three nominations that were received from across the continent.

He further praised the efforts of everyone who was nominated as a result of their contributions and explained that the jury faced a tough assignment of selecting overall winners from very excellent nominations that were received.

He announced that the winners will be honored in an investiture ceremony scheduled to hold on the 12th of December at the Hilton Resort in Mauritius.