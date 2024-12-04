Angola: Benguela's Religious Leaders Praise Joe Biden's Historic Visit to Angola

Benguela — Religious leaders from Benguela province praise the visit of the United States President Joe Biden, the first to Angola by a US head of state, with a view to boosting relations between both countries.

In addition to the recognition of Angola as an important partner in the international arena, the prelate also highlighted the inclusion of the province of Benguela in the agenda of the American President as a reflection of its economic importance.

Hence, Dom António Jaca expects that this visit will open up new opportunities in social areas, with a focus on the economy, education and health in the province of Benguela.

In the bishop's view, Joe Biden's trip is a milestone for development and unequivocal proof that Angola is open to the world.

As for the investments in the Lobito Corridor, the bishop believes it is a very promising project and that it will contribute to improving the quality of life of families, even more so now with the visit of the President of the USA.

The pastor and mentor of the interdenominational project and socio-missionary 'I Love Angola and Pray for It', Laurindo Wasuka, sees President Joe Biden's visit to Angola and Benguela, in particular, as 'a great blessing and an asset'.

'We all win for the advantages that this visit will bring to our country, and specifically in the province of Benguela,' he stressed, in an implicit reference to the large investments planned in the Lobito Corridor, with a view to galvanizing its development.

In fact, he points to youth as the social fringe that will have many job opportunities, through the Lobito Corridor, which, in his view, will be an asset for the province of Benguela.

Likewise, he believes that this visit can strengthen democracy, human rights and transparency in the management of public resources, principles that guide US values.

'We are deeply blessed with the visit of the American President because it will bring another possibility of social improvement for the people,' said the pastor, predicting the country's economic growth through cooperation with the United States.

In view of this, he calls on the churches to pray that everything that is projected in the official talks between the two countries can be fulfilled for the benefit of Angolans.

'That is why we have to pray in favor of the rulers, so that what they agree to is put into practice for the good of the Angolan nation,' concluded the minister of God.

Summit

It should be noted that the highlight of Joe Biden's visit to Benguela will be the summit on the Lobito Corridor, with the participation of the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and the vice president of Tanzania.

Announcing the fact, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, highlighted the objective of the summit to accelerate the attraction of investments for the regional project, which could connect the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean.

In 2023, trade between the United States and Angola totaled approximately $1.77 billion, making Angola Washington's fourth-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

Angola and the United States established formal diplomatic relations in 1993

This visit, Joe Biden's last abroad as US President, fulfills the promise to visit Sub-Saharan Africa during his presidency and aims to strengthen the Lobito Corridor project, which connects the resource-rich Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to the Angolan port of Lobito, in the Atlantic Ocean. JH/CRB/DOJ