Angola: Biden Wraps Up Angola Trip With Drought Aid and Mega Railway Drive

US President Joe Biden announced more than $1 billion in funding for drought-stricken African nations as he ended his three-day visit to Angola with a summit at the port of Lobito, where a $3 billion railway project aims to connect Angola's Atlantic coast with Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The aid package, which will be split across 31 nations dealing with historic drought conditions linked to El Nino, was unveiled during Biden's landmark trip as the first US president to visit Angola.

"The United States is all in on Africa," Biden said as he reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the continent following a meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenço at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday.

Both leaders highlighted strengthening ties between their nations despite past Cold War tensions.

"Our conflictual past ... is now over. This is also a turning point in our relations, which without a shadow of doubt, will experience new dynamics from today," Lourenço told reporters.

During a speech at Luanda's National Slavery Museum, Biden described the transatlantic slave trade as "the original sin" that has "haunted" his country.

Angola was a major source of enslaved people transported to the Americas in the 19th century.

Transporting minerals

Wednesday's meeting saw Biden joined by Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Zambian leader Hakainde Hichilema to discuss plans for transforming the transport of critical minerals across the region.

The 1,300-kilometre rail line, funded partly by the US, is expected to slash transport times for minerals like cobalt and copper across central Africa to the coast from 40 days by road to just 40 hours by rail.

The railway is a key component of Biden's Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment initiative, designed to boost trade and job creation in Africa while strengthening ties between the US and the region.

"This corridor is of vital importance to opening up our countries, to opening up our regions, the continent, and truly the global economy," Hichilema said.

"This project is a huge opportunity for investment, for trade."

Countering China

However as Biden prepares to leave office in January, questions remain about the long-term support for initiatives like the Lobito Corridor.

His visit comes as Washington seeks to counter China's growing influence in Africa.

Hours before Biden's museum speech, Beijing announced export restrictions on several high-tech materials to the United States, including minerals used in electric vehicle batteries.

"We've also pushed to ensure that developing nations do not have to choose between paying down unsustainable debt and being able to invest in their own people," Biden said in an apparent reference to Chinese lending practices.