Liberia to Host 2025 Aama International Maritime Conference

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — The Republic of Liberia has been unanimously nominated to host the 8th Annual Conference and General Assembly of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) in October 2025. This decision was reached at the conclusion of the 7th AAMA Conference and General Assembly held in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. Ghana was also nominated to host the 9th AAMA Conference and General Assembly in 2026.

The 7th General Assembly decided to hold the General Assembly biennially while continuing to host the annual AAMA Conference. This year's conference brought together delegates from 48 African countries and over 10 regional organizations under the theme: "Navigating the Future of Africa's Maritime Sector: Collaborating on Technology and Innovation to Enhance Safety, Security, Decarbonization, and Marine Environment for a Sustainable Future."

Discussions during the conference emphasized the importance of decarbonizing international shipping in a just and equitable manner, considering the potential economic and food security impacts on African nations. Delegates highlighted the benefits of capacity building, infrastructural development, and technology transfers to African countries.

The conference also stressed the need for:

Gender diversity and inclusivity in the maritime sector, calling for greater participation of women at all levels.

Robust implementation of maritime single windows to facilitate trade and commerce within Africa.

A sustainable financing framework to accelerate the development of maritime projects across the continent.

Liberia's Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Ambassador Robert Wilmot Kpadeh, led the Liberian delegation to the conference. Speaking to reporters, Kpadeh described the nomination as a significant opportunity for Liberia to showcase its blue economy and tourism potential, while also strengthening its bid for re-election to Category A of the IMO Council.

"This nomination puts Liberia in a better position to highlight its vast water resources, blue economy potential, and beautiful shores for ecotourism. It sends a message to world leaders and maritime stakeholders that Liberia is a key player in the maritime industry," Ambassador Kpadeh stated.

He further revealed that over 40 African states, along with regional and international organizations such as the IMO, European Union, African Development Bank, and industry leaders, are expected to attend the conference in Monrovia. "This is big for Liberia. It promises to be a remarkable event that offers our country the chance to showcase itself on the global stage," Kpadeh added.

Liberia's Maritime Commissioner and CEO, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., expressed immense excitement over the news, pledging to provide world-class hospitality to all participants. "The Liberian Maritime Authority will seize this opportunity to showcase Liberia's vast maritime and tourism potentials to the rest of the world," he said.

Cllr. Lighe commended Ambassador Kpadeh and the entire Liberian delegation for their excellent representation in Dar Es Salaam, which culminated in this significant achievement for Liberia.