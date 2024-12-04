Liberia: Kolubah Accuses Saah Joseph of Betraying Weah Over Leaked Whatsapp Chat

Monrovia — Montserrado County District 10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah has accused Senator Saah Hardy Joseph of betraying former President George Manneh Weah by leaking a private conversation from a WhatsApp group chat involving Weah, Joseph, and other executives of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

The leaked chat, which surfaced on Monday, revealed heated exchanges between Weah and Joseph over the former president's manner of greeting Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung during a recent condolence visit to the bereaved family of the late Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

The controversy began when Weah disembarked his vehicle and bowed before VP Koung without offering a handshake, despite Koung extending his hand. The gesture, seen as unconventional, sparked mixed public reactions. Some viewed Weah's action as disrespectful, while others argued he had the right to greet people as he pleased.

Despite Weah clarifying that his choice of greeting was not intended to offend, the matter escalated, leading Representative Kolubah to allege that Senator Joseph is using the incident to gain popularity at Weah's expense.

"Weah, the same people you made are the ones fighting you today. Saah Joseph is one of them because he wants to use this to gain more popularity at your expense," Kolubah remarked during a press conference at his Capitol Building office on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Kolubah accused Senator Joseph of forgetting the pivotal role Weah played in his political rise and alleged that Joseph is financing individuals to attack Weah's character, labeling the acts as ungrateful and unfortunate.

Power Struggle in the Legislature

Shifting focus, Representative Kolubah also addressed the ongoing power struggle in the House of Representatives between Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and members of the "Majority Bloc." He pledged to respect the Supreme Court's pending ruling on the matter, emphasizing its potential as a precedent for future challenges against President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

"We will abide by the Supreme Court's ruling, but remember, this is a precedent case, and we will use it to bring Boakai down," Kolubah asserted.

Senator Joseph Denies Allegations

When contacted by The Liberian Investigator, Senator Saah Joseph dismissed Kolubah's allegations as baseless.

"That is false and misleading," Joseph stated. He acknowledged the authenticity of the leaked WhatsApp chat but clarified that the individual responsible for the leak has since been suspended.

As tensions rise within the CDC, the incident underscores the deepening fractures in the party and the challenges facing its leadership in managing internal disputes.