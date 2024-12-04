Nigeria: FG, Adamawa Govt Partner On Improved Healthcare Services

The Federal Government and the Adamawa State Government have formalised an agreement to transform Cottage Hospital Hong and General Hospital Mubi into Federal Medical Centres through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

At the MoU signing event, the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, described the initiative as a strategic move by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to strengthen healthcare services nationwide.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, Prof. Pate highlighted the importance of the upgrade in expanding access to quality healthcare, stating that the agreement is not just for the people of Mubi and Hong but for the entire North East region and even neighboring countries.

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Information & Public Relations, Alaba Balogun, the minister emphasised that converting the hospitals into federal institutions would significantly improve health outcomes in line with the Ministry's mandate to deliver safe and quality healthcare.

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, who presided over the official handover ceremony, commended the Federal Government's foresight in upgrading the state's healthcare infrastructure.

She emphasised that the initiative aligns with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri's priority of enhancing the health sector. Noting that the agreement is pivotal in providing quality health services to the people of Adamawa State.

She reiterated the state's commitment to supporting the upgraded institutions for optimal performance.

State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Chief Felix Tangwami, expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for its efforts to improve healthcare in the state.

The conversion of these hospitals is expected to significantly boost healthcare delivery in the region, benefiting millions of Nigerians and further strengthening the healthcare system.