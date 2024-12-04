Nigeria: JAP Organises Cultural Entertainment to Attract Children for Polio Vaccination

Journalists Initiative on Immunisation Against Polio, JAP, in collaboration with the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Board (SPHCB), and World Health Organization (WHO), have facilitated the vaccination of 237 children in the Dutsen-Wai community of Kubau local government area of Kaduna State.

The exercise was carried out in recognition of the effectiveness of cultural values through entertainment in achieving healthcare delivery in grassroots communities.

Towards this end, JAP organised a cultural troupe whose performance attracted children to come out to be entertained thereby allowing the polio vaccinators to access the children.

It would be recalled that the community known as Rakatse in the area was earlier before the commencement of the polio vaccination suffered several non-compliant cases.

Speaking earlier with JAP, Kaduna State coordinator Lawal Dogara, the Sarkin Dutsen-wai Alhaji Idris Alhassan called on parents to support the polio vaccination exercise because of its importance in the health of their children.