Nigeria: Tinubu's State Visit to France

President Bola Tinubu's state visit to France transcends the ceremonial--it is a bold declaration of Nigeria's aspirations and a clarion call for Africa's renaissance.

In a series of high-level discussions with President Emmanuel Macron, Tinubu showcased Nigeria as more than a nation of promise--it is a land poised for transformation. This visit was not merely an exchange of diplomatic courtesies but a defining moment in Nigeria's journey toward global prominence.

At its core, this visit tackled some of Africa's most urgent challenges: education, food security, economic resilience, and human capital development.

Tinubu and Macron agreed on a fundamental truth: that the continent's future lies in its youth, and investing in their potential is the surest path to sustainable progress.

Of particular note was President Tinubu's passionate emphasis on education. He unveiled an ambitious plan to reduce Nigeria's staggering number of out-of-school children, championing a mix of innovative return-to-class initiatives and skills development programmes. His declaration that "in the 21st century, no child should go to bed hungry" is not mere rhetoric but the foundation of a governance philosophy rooted in equity, opportunity, and dignity.

Concrete achievements from the visit underscore its significance. Two landmark agreements, collectively worth over 300 million euros, mark a new chapter in Nigeria-France relations. These partnerships span infrastructure, healthcare, transportation, agriculture, renewable energy, and human capital development--strategic sectors that align with Nigeria's developmental priorities.

The French Development Agency's endorsement of Nigeria's "Renewed Hope Agenda" signals a shift in international cooperation--from aid to partnership. This evolving relationship is grounded in mutual respect and shared aspirations, as evidenced by Macron's recognition of Nigeria as a "great leader" of Africa and Tinubu's vision of a united, empowered continent.

On the economic front, the visit was a masterclass in repositioning Nigeria. Tinubu's invitation to French investors to explore opportunities in solid minerals, the blue economy, and emerging technologies reframes Nigeria as a dynamic, investment-ready destination. The presence of business titans like Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, and Mike Adenuga reinforced the private sector's pivotal role in driving this transformation.

The expansion of Nigeria's banking footprint into France was another watershed moment. The agreements enabling United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Zenith Bank to establish operations in Paris mark a new era of cross-border financial integration and economic diplomacy.

Security and migration, critical issues for both nations, were addressed with refreshing candor. Tinubu's acknowledgment of Nigeria's security challenges and commitment to collaborative, forward-thinking solutions highlighted a mature and pragmatic approach to global partnerships.

Beyond the hard metrics, the visit celebrated cultural exchange and mutual respect. Macron's tribute to Nigerian icons like Wole Soyinka and Femi Kuti underscored France's recognition of Nigeria's rich cultural legacy. Such gestures transcend stereotypes, fostering deeper connections between nations.

President Tinubu's remarks at the state dinner were particularly resonant. His vision of a Nigeria that breaks free from cycles of underdevelopment and creates a future of prosperity for generations to come struck a chord. His focus on reforming economic structures and rejecting the inertia of the past signals a leadership committed to transformative change.

Yet, in this newspaper's considered opinion, the true test of this historic visit lies in its execution. Signed agreements must materialise into tangible improvements in infrastructure, education, and economic opportunities. Tinubu's pledge to dismantle fiscal barriers, safeguard labour rights, and cultivate an investor-friendly environment must translate from promises to practice.

This state visit marks a pivotal moment for Nigeria. It reflects a shift from reactive diplomacy to proactive, strategic engagement that positions the nation as a serious global contender. For France, it offers an opportunity to redefine its African partnerships, moving beyond the shadows of colonial history to a future of mutual respect and collaboration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria External Relations Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a world grappling with complex global crises, the Nigeria-France partnership is a beacon of what is possible when nations engage with vision, respect, and shared purpose. It is a model of international cooperation that promises bilateral progress and hope for a more inclusive and equitable global order.

Back home in Nigeria, the priority will be to take steps to actualise the intentions of the agreements signed. We hope that the same enthusiasm that greeted the visit and its outcome will be replicated in driving the processes that will ensure that Nigeria benefits in real terms from this hyped visit.

As a major power in the world, France will be too eager to fulfil its own part in the agreements reached. It is up to Nigeria and the ruling elite to quit talking and embark on the actual journey to practicalising the stated intentions to achieve the desired result.