Lesotho: Govt Urged to Strengthen Corruption Control

The United States (US) government has called on the Lesotho government to intensify its efforts in combating corruption, bolstering press freedom, and upholding the rule of law.

The Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Maseru, Thomas Hines, stressed the damaging effects of corruption on the economy and society while presentating Lesotho's 2025 Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) scorecard to the government this week.

In this scorecard, Lesotho's score on corruption control dropped from 85 percent to 79 percent, raising concerns about the nation's performance in this critical area.

The MCC scorecard evaluates countries' performances in key policy areas to determine their eligibility for continued participation in MCC Compacts, which provide funding to qualifying countries to stimulate economic development.

Mr Hines underscored the importance of addressing corruption and strengthening press freedom and rule of law to achieve the Compacts' goals of improving healthcare access, fostering employment and business development, and boosting investment in high-value crop production.

"Regression in control of corruption puts Lesotho at risk of failing in the scorecard," Mr Hines warned.

However, he expressed the US government's commitment to partnering with Lesotho to tackle these issues.

Despite concerns over corruption, Mr Hines highlighted Lesotho's strong overall performance, noting that the country passed 17 out of 20 indicators this year, up from 15 last year. Lesotho is among only 26 countries that passed the scorecard, while 50 others failed.

The MCC scorecard comprises 20 independent, third-party indicators measuring economic freedom, just governance, and investment in people.

"Not only did Lesotho pass, but it also improved its performance, reflecting the country's, the Prime Minister's, and his government's commitment to strengthening democratic governance and fostering economic prosperity," Mr Hines said.

He praised Lesotho's achievements in areas such as girls' primary education completion rates, natural resource protection, land rights and access, and fiscal policy. Additionally, he lauded the government for passing critical legislation, including inheritance reforms, labour, occupational health and safety laws.

"These reforms not only enhance the impact of the MCC Compact but also underscore the strength of the US-Lesotho partnership, reflecting more than 20 years of cooperation between MCC and Lesotho," Mr Hines said.

Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Nthomeng Majara, speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Sam Matekane, acknowledged the need for the government to redouble its efforts in combating corruption and addressing areas of concern identified in the scorecard.

She reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to eliminating corruption.

"We do not have any untouchables. If any of us must go and answer for corruption, they will have to face the law."

Justice Majara also promised intensified efforts in areas such as trade policy, government effectiveness, and freedom of information.

"We further commit that in the coming year, the government will focus on these policy areas to address deficiencies. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in our people and ensuring equality of opportunities for every Mosotho, regardless of their background or location," she added.

Justice Majara said the government had succeed in improving girls' primary education completion rates, attributing the progress to Prime Minister Matekane's commitment to submitting data for assessment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Governance Lesotho By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This achievement is a testament to our dedication to empowering young girls through education. We are proud of the progress we have made and aim to achieve even more positive results in the coming year," she said.

While Lesotho has demonstrated progress in various areas, the decline in corruption control and freedom of information remains a concern. Both the US government and the Lesotho government have pledged to work together to address these challenges, ensuring that the benefits of the MCC Compact are realised for the Basotho people.

"The MCC Compact represents a crucial opportunity for Lesotho to achieve sustainable economic growth and improved quality of life for its citizens. Strengthening governance and addressing corruption are key to realising this vision."