Nigeria: Govt Declares Special End-of-Year Train Services

4 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is to run an end of the year special train service on all its routes across the country.

The train service is in compliance with the Federal Government's directive through the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The NRC in a statement by its Deputy Director, Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood said the modality for the special service would be released soon.

Recall that the Federal Government had last year declared free train services for Christmas and New Year.

The statement read, "The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), in compliance with the Federal Government's directive through the Federal Ministry of Transportation, hereby informs the general public that the NRC shall operate end of the year special train services in commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

"This end-of-the-year special train service on scheduled passenger trains, is part of the government's gesture towards an enjoyable end of the year celebration.

"Dates and modalities of the end-of-the-year Special Train Service shall be communicated in due course. We wish all our esteemed customers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance."

