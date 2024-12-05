Nigeria: 10,000 Benefit From Subsidized Food Items in Ogun

At least 10,000 residents of Abeokuta, Ogun State, have benefitted from a subsidized foodstuffs initiative of the Deputy Minority Leader of State House of Assembly, Lukman Atobatele.

Atobatele, who is representing Abeokuta South Constituency I, recently rolled out the initiative of 20 percent discount on food items to his constituents, as part of efforts to address the prevailing economic hardship on the people.

The subsided food market is opened once in a month where items like rice, yam, egg, pepper, palm oil and other foodstuffs are sold to residents at 20 percent discount of the prevailing market rate.

Speaking during the third edition, Atobatele disclosed that about 10,000 residents have so far benefitted from the initiative, which he said, has impacted positively on the lives of the people.

He said "Rice of N9,650, is sold at N7,000; egg of N6,000 for N4,500; yam tuber of N4,500 was sold for N2,000.

"With this, I have really impacted positively in my constituents' lives. This is the third edition and we sold to almost 10,000 citizens. I am selling it to everyone and not only to PDP members because I am a PDP member. Once you are voted in, you put party aside, you are representing the entire people of the constituency."

In terms of healthcare, he disclosed that he had enrolled 100 Egba chiefs for free healthcare for the next twelve months.

He also added that about 30 residents benefitted from free surgeries last year, while over 400 got free eyes classes.

The lawmaker urged the government and the wealthy residents of the state to tap from the initiative in order to reduce effect of economic hardship on the people.

Some of beneficiaries, Ololade Lawal and Olakelan Ismail, applauded the initiative and urged the government to take a clue from it in order to cushion the effect of hardship on the masses.

"If other politicians can tap from this and be doing this at all Local Government Areas, it will relieve Nigerians.

"What I bought now will sustain the for the next three or four weeks before the next edition comes up. It's very cheap," Ismail said.