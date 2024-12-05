Nigeria: Senators to Meet Presidency Thursday On Tinubu's Tax Bills

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday directed the Federal Ministry of Justice to work with the National Assembly to address the concerns raised in different quarters on the four tax bills.

The Senate will on Thursday meet with a delegation of the federal government to resolve the concerns raised on the tax reform bills before the National Assembly.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who is currently presiding, gave the update on Wednesday's plenary.

Mr Barau said the meeting will be held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja and that it is necessary for the lawmakers to have extensive interaction with the government before passing the bills.

He said the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro will lead the senators to the meeting.

Mr Moro is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Benue South.

Other senators who will attend the meeting are Tahir Monguno, the Senate Chief Whip; Adamu Ailero (PDP, Kebbi Central), Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) Titus Zam (APC,, Benue), Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi North), Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West), Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) and Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East).

