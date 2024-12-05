Nigeria: Alleged £1.87m Fraud - Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Won't Be Deported, Is Innocent - Lawyer

"Deportation is for criminals, and he is not one. He was not personally found guilty of any wrongdoings."

On Tuesday, two prominent Nigerian pastors made headlines for controversial reasons--one within Nigeria and the other in the United Kingdom.

In Abuja, Harvester's pastor, Bolaji Idowu, found himself grilled for alleged real estate fraud, while in the UK, the founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), Tobi Adegboyega was said to risk deportation following a £1.87M fraud allegation.

The news broke out on Tuesday following a report by The Telegraph UK which alleged that the publicity-loving pastor was enmeshed in fraud allegations.

Additionally, the paper said Mr Adegboyega had lived in the UK illegally since 2005 when he overstayed his visitor visa.

His lawyer, Dele Olawanle, on Wednesday, however, dismissed the allegations as 'baseless.'

Mr Olawanle clarified that the 44-year-old pastor, who came to the UK with plans to study law in the US before turning to pastoral work, will not be deported, nor has he been found guilty of wrongdoing.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, the lawyer said: "I could not stop laughing when I read that Tobi Adegboyega faces deportation from the United Kingdom. Deportation is for criminals, and he is not one."

He added that Mr Adegboyega, who has lived in the UK for over 20 years without a criminal record, has made significant contributions to British society.

"People with calls and text messages have inundated me since last night. The newspaper that carried the news was ignorant. Deportation is for criminals. He is not. Tobi has lived in the UK for at least 20 years without a criminal conviction. He has contributed significantly to the British community and has faced many challenges but remains a winner," he stated.

Addressing controversies surrounding SPAC Nation, the now-defunct church once led by Mr Adegboyega, the lawyer noted that although there were legal and regulatory issues with the organisation, "he was not personally found guilty of any wrongdoings."

The pastor's lawyer described the reports "as sensational and ignorant of basic immigration laws."

Misrepresentation

Mr Olawanle criticised the media for its portrayal of his client, lamenting the societal tendency to tear down prominent figures, especially within the African community.

He reminded the public that he had previously defended Mr Adegboyega during High Court proceedings related to SPAC Nation, where he confirmed that his client had not committed any criminal acts. He also expressed frustration with disseminating false narratives: "Sensationalism is an act of idiocy. It is not worth the paper it was written on."

The pastor's legal counsel noted, "I read some comments this morning and wondered why there is joy in seeing people go down, including so-called pastors. Society cannot handle people who are different and want them to fail. We love people who act sheepishly with zombie traits.

"As his lawyer, I wrote during the High Court decisions on SPAC NATIONS a few years ago. I have said that this latest news on deportation is false, and I will make no further comments on this deportation matter privately or officially."

Deportation claims

The reports, published by The Telegraph UK, alleged that Mr Adegboyega, known for his lavish lifestyle and high-profile events, was set to be deported following a tribunal decision. The reports claimed that the pastor had overstayed his visa since arriving in 2005 and faced accusations of financial misconduct tied to SPAC Nation.

In 2022, the UK Insolvency Service found Adegboyega involved in mismanaging £1.87 million from his church's accounts. The church was shut down after the Charity Commission (a UK government department that regulates registered charities) uncovered unaccounted funds and operational issues.

The reports also detailed allegations from former church members, who accused the organisation of exploiting vulnerable youth, encouraging them to donate money through dubious means, including taking loans, committing benefit fraud, and selling their blood.

However, MrAdegboyega has consistently denied these claims, asserting they are politically motivated.

His legal team argued that deportation would breach his human rights under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), particularly his right to family life as a married man with a British wife.

Tribunal findings

Despite Mr Adegboyega's defence, The Telegraph reports that the immigration tribunal found the allegations of financial misconduct and mismanagement credible.

The tribunal also described Mr Adegboyega's claims as exaggerated, concluding that his absence would not lead to the collapse of SPAC Nation's projects.

It ruled that his family and private life relationships, established while living unlawfully in the UK, would survive his return to Nigeria.

The judgement stated, "There had been serious misconduct and mismanagement in the charity administration, sustained over a substantial period. We are not satisfied that the good work that SPAC Nation undertakes generally would collapse or even significantly suffer should the Appellant be required to leave the UK. Weighing all of the preceding in the balance, we conclude that the decision to refuse leave to remain was wholly proportionate.

"[Mr Adegboyega] seeks to rely on family and private life relationships, all of which have been established whilst he was in the UK unlawfully, and which would survive his return to Nigeria. The interference would, therefore, be limited and lawful in all the circumstances."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While the tribunal's decision appeared damning, Adegboyega's maintained that deportation is for criminals and that the reports are false.

Background

SPAC Nation, also known as Nxtion Family, was established in 2012 as a charity to help vulnerable people but is now deemed insolvent. The UK government shut down the church, based in Croydon, South London, in 2022 due to its failure to account for funds and a lack of transparency in its operations. The church had already been embroiled in controversies.

A BBC Panorama documentary further alleged claims of financial irregularities and undue pressure placed on members to make significant monetary contributions and even claims that young congregants were encouraged to sell their blood to meet economic demands.

Allegations from former members also highlighted instances of financial exploitation by church leaders.

In May 2020, Mr Adegboyega stepped down as the Lead Pastor of SPAC Nation, handing over the church's leadership to Samuel Akokhia. Mr Adegboyega's personal life has also drawn public attention. He reportedly resided in a £2.5 million mansion in Surrey and revealed in a 2020 interview that he had been married for eight years.

During his early days in the UK, he shared a room with his cousin, British-Nigerian actor John Boyega, known for his role in Star Wars. Mr Adegboyega worked as a kitchen porter before turning pastor.