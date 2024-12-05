Nigeria: UK-Based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, Faces Deportation

A UK immigration tribunal has ruled to deport Tobi Adegboyega, the lead pastor of SPAC Nation, over allegations of financial mismanagement, lack of transparency, and fraud.

According to The Telegraph UK, the tribunal took into account allegations by former members to decide if Mr Adegboyega is of real value to the UK.

Former church members had alleged that the church is a cult where young people are encouraged to take out large loans, commit benefit fraud, and donate money by any means possible, including selling their blood.

The tribunal said the leaders of SPAC Nation lead lavish lifestyles and cases of abuse were reported.

"Various manifestations of [Mr Adegboyega's] church have been closed down, by either the Charity Commission or the High Court, because of concerns over its finances and lack of transparency.

"Former members of the church have alleged that it is a cult, in which impoverished young people are encouraged to do anything they can to donate money, including taking out large loans, committing benefit fraud and even selling their own blood.

"It is alleged that the church leadership lead lavish lifestyles and there have, it is said, been instances of abuse. The [Home Office's] case before us was that all of this needs to be taken into account when evaluating whether [Mr Adegboyega] is in fact of real value to the UK," the judgement read in part.

The tribunal disclosed that Mr Adegboyega has been residing in the country unlawfully since 2005, after exceeding the validity of his visitor's visa.

In 2019, he sought leave to remain, citing the European Convention on Human Rights' provision for the right to family life.

Initially, his application was dismissed by a lower immigration tribunal, but he subsequently appealed the decision.

Tobi Adegboyega's defence

Mr Adegboyega based his defence on the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) on the right to family life. He said having married a British citizen, a deportation order would breach these rights.

Mr Adegboyega's legal team argued that his charitable works positively impacted the lives of "many hundreds of young people, predominantly from the black communities in London."

He said his presence in the UK is crucial to the continuation of the charitable works.

He added that these works were recognised and praised by top members of the Metropolitan Police and politicians, including Boris Johnson, a former UK Prime Minister.

The Telegraph UK reports that his legal team did not submit testimonies of either Boris Johnson or top members of the Metropolitan Police to the court.

Mr Adegboyega insisted that while no one had ever faced criminal charges over his church's finances, many of the attacks on him and SPAC Nation were politically motivated and that claims it was a cult were unfounded.

However, the tribunal ruled that Mr Adegboyega's evidence was blown out of proportion and that he had "sought to grossly inflate his influence".

"We are not satisfied that the good work that SPAC Nation undertakes generally would collapse or even significantly suffer should the Appellant be required to leave the UK.

"Weighing all of the foregoing in the balance we conclude that the decision to refuse leave to remain was wholly proportionate.

"[Mr Adegboyega] seeks to rely on family and private life relationships, all of which have been established whilst he was in the UK unlawfully, and which would survive his return to Nigeria.

"The interference would therefore be limited, and lawful in all the circumstances," the Tribunal concluded.

Trouble in paradise

SPAC Nation was founded in 2008 and incorporated as a charity in 2012.

It had initially gained popularity for its charitable work with troubled youths, especially ex-gang members. They were provided safe houses and encouraged to give up their weapons and lifestyle.

The pastors, including Mr Adegboyega, were noted for their expensive clothes and lavish lifestyle.

However, cracks began to appear and the church came under scrutiny after former members said they had been financially exploited by senior church personnel in 2019.

In 2022, SPAC Nation was shut down on the order of the UK High Court after it found the controversial Nigerian-born pastor guilty of fraud amounting to £1.87 million.