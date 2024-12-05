Nigeria: Bomb Explosion Claims Lives, Injures Many in Zamfara

A bomb explosion in Zamfara State has resulted in fatalities and injuries. The blast occurred along the Gusau-Dansadau road in Maru Local Government Area.

Reports indicate that the explosive device, believed to have been planted by bandits, detonated on a heavily trafficked section of the road, targeting both travelers and local residents.

The incident was reported on Wednesday by Zagazola Makama, an expert in counterterrorism and insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin, via a post on his X account.

Makama highlighted that this explosion marks the second such attack along this route, signaling a troubling shift in the tactics of bandits operating in the area.

He warned that the use of explosives by these criminals represents a significant escalation in the region's insecurity.

He wrote, "Traditionally known for their activities such as kidnapping, cattle rustling, and armed attacks, the use of explosives introduces a new level of insecurity in the region"

Military confirms Bomb Attack

The Military acknowledged saying that the safety and security of citizens are of paramount importance.

A statement by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre of Northwest Operation Fansar Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, said the troops are currently collaborating with local law enforcement personnel to assess the situation, and ensure that those responsible are apprehended.

It urged the public to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activities, as troops are actively on the ground, to prevent further incidents, and ensure the safety of all commuters.