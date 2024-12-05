Nigeria: Bomb Explosion Claims Lives, Injures Many in Zamfara

4 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

A bomb explosion in Zamfara State has resulted in fatalities and injuries. The blast occurred along the Gusau-Dansadau road in Maru Local Government Area.

Reports indicate that the explosive device, believed to have been planted by bandits, detonated on a heavily trafficked section of the road, targeting both travelers and local residents.

The incident was reported on Wednesday by Zagazola Makama, an expert in counterterrorism and insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin, via a post on his X account.

Makama highlighted that this explosion marks the second such attack along this route, signaling a troubling shift in the tactics of bandits operating in the area.

He warned that the use of explosives by these criminals represents a significant escalation in the region's insecurity.

He wrote, "Traditionally known for their activities such as kidnapping, cattle rustling, and armed attacks, the use of explosives introduces a new level of insecurity in the region"

Military confirms Bomb Attack

The Military acknowledged saying that the safety and security of citizens are of paramount importance.

A statement by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre of Northwest Operation Fansar Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, said the troops are currently collaborating with local law enforcement personnel to assess the situation, and ensure that those responsible are apprehended.

It urged the public to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activities, as troops are actively on the ground, to prevent further incidents, and ensure the safety of all commuters.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.