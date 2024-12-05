Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Launches Digital Border Control System, E-Gates At Kotoka Airport

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched an innovative digital border control system and e-gates at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

The digital border control system, which allows rapid biometric and facial immigration checks, will enable holders of the Ghana card to swiftly go through designated e-gates without immigration officials on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

Similarly, members of the diaspora and foreign visitors can also use the e-gates by pre-registering biometric data and travel credentials.

Speaking at the launch, Vice President Bawumia said Ghana has taken a "monumental leap forward in border management with the commissioning of our e-gates," a system he said was proudly "designed and built by Ghanaians," and also "fully owned and managed by the Ghana Immigration Service."

Dr Bawumia said with the global travel landscape evolving, Ghana, following the launch of the e-gates, has taken the giant step to join a few countries in the world which have embraced technology for rapid border control and even gone ahead of many developed countries with the integration of both biometric and facial systems.

"The global travel landscape is evolving rapidly, with innovations such as biometric e-gates and Digital Travel Credentials becoming the new standard. For example, the United Kingdom has begun trials of facial biometric e-gates that allow travellers to pass through immigration without presenting physical passports. Similarly, the European Union is advancing its Digital Travel Credential initiative, enabling travellers to submit their credentials digitally in advance for faster clearance," Dr Bawumia said.

"Ghana has embraced these global advancements, integrating biometric verification and Digital Travel Credential technologies into a single platform. This dual capability positions Ghana as a pioneer in intelligent border control, aligning with global standards while placing us ahead of many advanced nations."

"Our e-gates leverage cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, biometrics, and real-time data processing to create a frictionless and secure travel experience."

Dr Bawumia added that with the ability to facilitate e-visas and a fully digital travel process, "Ghana is now prepared for the future of border management," with immense benefits to citizens, foreign travellers and the nation.

"For Ghanaian citizens, this means expedited clearance at airports and border points. For members of the diaspora, the e-gates provide a smooth and efficient entry process, making their arrival in Ghana seamless and hassle-free. And for foreign visitors, Ghana has become not only a welcoming destination but a leader in global travel infrastructure. These systems ensure that our borders are faster, safer, and more inclusive, setting a benchmark for modern border management," said the Vice President.

"These advancements reflect our readiness for the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions, ensuring adaptability to future innovations," he said.

Dr Bawumia highlighted the significance of the Ghana card in Ghana's latest digital innovation, adding that laying the foundation for a robust national biometric has been the reason for Ghana's integrated digital systems.

"Today's milestone builds on the solid foundation of Ghana's National ID System and the Ghana Card--a comprehensive identity framework integrating biometric data, digital addresses and personal identities into a secure platform. This framework has transformed service delivery across sectors, from health insurance and driver's licensing to tax identification and pension management."

"The Ghana Card has also become a critical tool for national security, supporting law enforcement and other agencies. Notably, the Ghana Card was recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) as a valid e-passport card; since this recognition, Ghanaians have been able to travel to Ghana, across 197 countries and access over 44,000 airports worldwide with just their Ghana Card. Building on this foundation, the Ghana Immigration Service, in partnership with a local private partner, developed an intelligent border control system."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The culmination of this effort is the e-gates we unveil today, delivering unmatched security, transparency, and efficiency at all points of entry--airports, seaports, and land borders."

Dr Bawumia revealed that with the introduction of the e-gates at the Kotoka International Airport, the way has now been paved for its expansion to other airports in the country.

"This border control system is being introduced at Kotoka International Airport, Ghana's flagship gateway, and will be expanded to all major airports, including Tamale and Kumasi, as well as all land and sea borders," he said.

"Ensuring that travellers nationwide can benefit from the same convenience, efficiency, and security, setting a consistent standard across Ghana's borders."

Rex Mainoo Yeboah