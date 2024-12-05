Lesotho Highlands Water Project - Phase II Delivers Beyond Energy Security, Fuels Economic Growth and Empowers Communities

THE Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) Phase II is not just building vital water transfer infrastructure; it's building a stronger Lesotho. Long before the first drop of water flows to South Africa in 2028, the project is already delivering significant economic benefits and empowering communities.

Phase II has become an engine of job creation, generating 11,000 employment opportunities for Basotho, with 7,491 skilled and 3,772 unskilled jobs created. Basotho businesses have also seen a substantial boost, receiving M366 million in contracts.

This includes M96 million for goods and services procured in Mokhotlong for the Polihali Dam and M46 million for contracts related to the Polihali Transfer Tunnel in Mokhotlong and Leribe.

Beyond infrastructure, the project is investing in human capital. The Integrated Catchment Management Programme has created over 10,987 community jobs, protecting the vital ecosystem while providing employment.

The Young Professionals Programme has nurtured 82 graduates, 77 of whom are Basotho. Furthermore, over 1400 Basotho from project-area communities have graduated from the Skills Testing and Accreditation Programme, equipping them for employment opportunities both within and beyond the LHWP.

Since 2018, the LHDA has invested over M4 million in scholarships for 16 deserving Basotho students, fostering future leaders.

2024 has witnessed steady construction progress, marked by several key milestones:

Polihali Dam: The upstream cofferdam, completed to design height in early 2024, is being further elevated to mitigate flood risks. Excavation of the main dam abutments, plinth areas, riverbed, and spillway is advancing steadily, alongside rockfill placement on the trial and main dam embankments.

Polihali Transfer Tunnel: A breakthrough was achieved in August with the connection of the upper and lower intake tunnels, paving the way for water transfer.

The first tunnel boring machine, following successful factory acceptance tests, arrived in Lesotho in September and is being assembled on site, with excavation set to commence in early 2025. The second machine is expected to arrive concurrently.

As is tradition in tunnelling, the TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) will be given a name that reflects both its purpose and Basotho heritage. In August, the LHDA launched a TBM Naming Competition, inviting Basotho from across the country and the diaspora to suggest a fitting Sesotho name for the machine.

After careful assessment by an independent panel, the LHDA is set to announce the highly anticipated top ten shortlisted names.

These names will then be put to a public vote to select the final name for the TBM. The chosen name, along with the competition winner, will become an enduring part of the LHWP's legacy.

Access Roads: Nearing completion, the three main access roads: the Northern Access Road, the Polihali Western Access Road from Ha Seshote to Polihali and the Polihali Northen Access Road from Mapholaneng to Polihali will facilitate the transport of heavy equipment, including the tunnel boring machines, and ensure efficient connectivity to Maseru via the A1 and A8 roads.

Major Bridges: The Senqu Bridge, the largest of three spanning the Polihali Reservoir, has reached a key milestone with the completion of all 15 piers. Additionally, substantial progress has been made on casting deck segments on both abutments, bringing the overall construction to over 60% completion. Meanwhile, significant advancements are underway on the Mabunyaneng and Khubelu bridges, which will restore critical community access to essential services.

Project Housing: The Polihali Operations Centre, housing the LHDA's Polihali Office Branch and consultant offices, is now complete and operational. The refurbished Katse Lodge and Katse Village offer enhanced visitor experiences, while the completed Polihali Commercial Centre will soon host retail businesses, benefiting local communities.

Beyond water transfer infrastructure, the hydropower component is also gaining momentum, with the November award of the Oxbow Hydropower Scheme design contract.

"The LHWP Phase II is not just about water transfer; it's about transforming Lesotho," stated LHDA CE, Tente Tente. "We are confident in the project's continued steady progress, delivering benefits to both Lesotho and South Africa."