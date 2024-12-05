Liberia: 4 Dead in Crash Involving Late Senator Prince Johnson's Official Vehicle

4 December 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Kakata — The official vehicle of the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson, marked SEN-13, was involved in a tragic accident near Kakata while en route to Nimba County. The crash claimed the lives of four passengers, leaving only the driver and one other individual as survivors.

The late Senator Johnson, a prominent figure in Liberian politics, passed away last week. His death continues to reverberate across the nation, and now this latest tragedy further deepens the sorrow surrounding his legacy.

According to Darius K. Weamie, a member of the late Senator's PR team, the driver escaped unscathed in the crash. Details of the incident remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story, and The Liberian Investigator will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.