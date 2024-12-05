Liberia: 4 Dead in Crash Involving Late Senator Prince Johnson's Official Vehicle

Kakata — The official vehicle of the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson, marked SEN-13, was involved in a tragic accident near Kakata while en route to Nimba County. The crash claimed the lives of four passengers, leaving only the driver and one other individual as survivors.

The late Senator Johnson, a prominent figure in Liberian politics, passed away last week. His death continues to reverberate across the nation, and now this latest tragedy further deepens the sorrow surrounding his legacy.

According to Darius K. Weamie, a member of the late Senator's PR team, the driver escaped unscathed in the crash. Details of the incident remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story, and The Liberian Investigator will provide updates as more information becomes available.