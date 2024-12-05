Lesotho: Govt Commits to Eradicating GBV

At least 86 percent of Basotho women and girls have experienced gender-based violence (GBV), according to the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS)

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Tebello Tšephe, shared these alarming statistics during the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) at Victory Hall in Maseru this week.

The 16 Days of Activism Against GBV is an annual campaign aimed at raising awareness and inspiring action against gender violence.

This year's theme, "Counter Domestic Violence", focuses on addressing the pervasive crisis that affects individuals, families, and communities across all socio-economic, racial, and religious lines.

ACP Tšephe said eradicating GBV did not stop with the police but was a collective responsibility.

"Lesotho, as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), unfortunately records some of Africa's highest sexual abuse cases," ACP Tšephe said.

"According to the World Health Organisation, GBV affects one in three women throughout their lifetime. Over 86% of Basotho women and girls have experienced GBV at one point or another in their lives."

He called for the development of strategies and policies to address the root causes of GBV and ensure the protection of all individuals, including women, children, the LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

ACP Tšephe said the police's obligation was to respect, protect, and fulfill human rights without discrimination. He proposed the establishment of rapid response teams at local levels to promptly address GBV cases and amplifying the role of men and boys in the fight against GBV.

"Preventing and responding to GBV requires a comprehensive approach, including the development of a GBV Prevention and Response Plan to analyse challenges and implement effective mitigation strategies," he said.

Minister of Gender, Youth, and Social Development Pitso Lesaoana said GBV was a global pandemic that transcended borders, cultures, and societies.

Mr Lesaoana said GBV was a violation of human rights and a significant barrier to social and economic progress.

"Every day, countless individuals face abuse, exploitation, and violence simply because of their gender. Women and girls are disproportionately affected," Mr Lesaoana said.

He pointed to staggering global statistics, stating that one in three women worldwide has experienced some form of violence in their lifetime.

"According to the 2021 Lesotho Demographic Survey Volume IV Gender-Based Violence Analytical Report, 37.6% of women aged between 12 and 50 experienced violence between 2013 and 2021. These are not just numbers but real people with stories, aspirations, and the right to live free from fear."

"Domestic violence is a hidden epidemic that often goes unnoticed, yet its impact deeply affects survivors, families, and entire societies," Mr Lesaoana stated.

He called for urgent action from governments, institutions, and individuals to eradicate GBV, emphasising the importance of challenging harmful societal norms that perpetuate violence.

Minister of Education and Training, Professor Ntoi Rapapa, highlighted the far-reaching consequences of domestic violence.

"Domestic violence undermines the very fabric of families, communities, and societies. There are disturbing instances where girls are impregnated by their fathers, perpetuating cycles of trauma.

"Children who witness violence are more likely to perpetuate the cycle of abuse, creating generational trauma. We cannot afford to ignore the toll domestic violence takes on our collective well-being.

"Together, let us turn our commitment into action, our voices into a movement, and our solidarity into lasting change," Prof Rapapa said.

He urged solidarity with survivors, calling for collective action to prevent violence, support survivors, and hold perpetrators accountable.

"Ending domestic violence is not just the responsibility of the authorities; it is a duty for all of us--families, communities, and individuals."

Prof Rapapa also acknowledged the courage of survivors and called for fostering conversations to challenge violence and create a culture of respect, safety, and equality.