South Africa: Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Visits to France, South Africa

4 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah and Leadership News

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja following official trips to France and South Africa aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties.

The President's aircraft touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 9:10pm, where he was received by senior government officials.

President Tinubu's visit to France, which began on November 27 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, focused on deepening bilateral relations.

Discussions covered key areas including agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement, innovation, and energy transition.

From France, the President travelled to Cape Town, South Africa, to co-chair the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The commission, established in 1999, fosters cooperation between the two countries in areas such as diplomacy, trade, and security.

This marked the second time the BNC has convened at the Heads of State level, following its inaugural session in October 2019 in Pretoria.

