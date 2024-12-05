Nigeria: Senate Summons Aviation Minister, Others Over Flight Delays, Poor Flight Operations

The Senate has summoned the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo; Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo; airline operators and other relevant stakeholders over incessant delayed and cancelled flights in the country.

According to the Senate, the essence of the engagement is to, among other things, unravel the circumstances behind the incessant flight delays and cancellations, with a view to finding lasting solutions to the problem.

Consequently, it charged its committee on aviation to unravel the circumstances behind the incessant flight delays and cancellations, with a view to finding lasting solutions to them.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion, titled "Incessant delayed and cancelled flights by Airline Operators in Nigeria," sponsored by Senator AbdulFatai Buhari, APC, Oyo North.

Presenting the motion, Senator Buhari noted the series of reportage in both the prints and electronic media as well as social media in the country, on incessant delay and cancellation of flights by airline operators.

He said: "The Senate notes that this development is worrisome as air travel is one of the most reliable, dependable and quicker means of transportation.

"Air travels are often undertaken for business/official purposes and to keep to other scheduled appointments, which are usually time bound.

"Therefore, unwarranted flight delays and cancellations will be counterproductive to the socio-economic growth and development of this country.

"The Senate further notes that as part of interventionist measures to check unethical and unwholesome practices of the practitioners in the aviation sector, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), is statutory empowered, through the enactment of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Act, to among other things, provide oversight.

"It also produced guidelines aimed at ensuring that airlines operate within the contemplation of international standards in Nigeria and to ensure that airline customers get value for the services they pay the airlines for.

"The Senate observes that the quests for economic diversification and foreign direct investment, which are parts of the. current administration's policy thrust, will remain an illusion if the country's aviation industry falls short ofbacceptable best practices across the globe.

"The Senate is aware that part 19 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority Regulations of 2023, makes provisions for consumer protection in the Civil Aviation industry in Nigeria.

"However, enforcement has been an issue as most Nigerians are not even aware that they are entitled to compensation for time lost due to unnecessary delay, hence the need for the NCAA to activate this aspect of its regulation so that airline operators will sit up and be alive to their responsibilities."

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Tahir Monguno; the Minority Leader, Abba Moro; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; and the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, spoke in support of the motion.