Liberia: Gender Ministry Kicks Off Women Empowerment and GBV Training in Bong County

Gbarnga — The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has launched a two-day women empowerment and gender-based violence (GBV) training for Gender County Coordinators and Social Workers in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The workshop, which runs from December 4 to 5, 2024, has gathered Gender County Coordinators and Social Workers from all 15 counties of Liberia. It is part of the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP) under Component 4 of the World Bank-funded initiative, valued at US$44.6 million. The training includes brainstorming sessions, group presentations, and in-depth discussions aimed at promoting gender equality and combating GBV.

The training seeks to challenge traditional gender roles and stereotypes, foster equality in service delivery, and equip participants to monitor, evaluate, and track project outcomes. Additionally, the workshop focuses on gender analysis using structured frameworks and understanding the GBV Referral Pathway to effectively prevent and respond to GBV in workplaces and communities.

Representing Gender Minister Gbeme Horrace-Kollie at the opening ceremony, Madam Grace T. Kortu, Head of the Women Empowerment Division at MoGCSP, urged participants to take the training seriously, emphasizing its transformative potential.

"This project should not be business as usual - it should create real impact," she said, reminding attendees of the financial commitments involved in the partnership between the Liberian government and the World Bank.

Madam Kortu stressed the importance of unlearning outdated practices, learning new approaches, and relearning effective strategies for reducing GBV and empowering women. She encouraged participants to adopt a proactive attitude, noting that the program's success depends on their dedication.

The training is part of LWEP's broader goal to empower economically marginalized communities and individuals in Liberia, particularly in six target counties: Gbarpolu, Bomi, Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh, Rivercess, and Montserrado. The project aims to reach 267,200 beneficiaries from 750 communities, with 36,000 women benefiting from its livelihood and grant components.

Regional Gender Coordinator Madam Viola Cooper-Teamah expressed optimism about the program's outcomes and commended participants for their commitment. "This training is meant to impart knowledge that you'll take back to your counties and use to create meaningful change," she said, urging attendees to remain engaged and productive.

The initiative also aims to promote positive social norms, enhance access to health and education services, strengthen community-led approaches to resilient livelihoods, and reinforce public institutions' capacity to advance gender equality.

Under Component 4, the project supports institutional capacity building for Liberia's gender machinery, specifically MoGCSP and the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA). This includes generating sex-disaggregated data and delivering gender-focused programs in line with national policies.

By fostering empowerment and combating GBV, the Liberia Women Empowerment Project is set to make a lasting impact on communities and contribute to the nation's sustainable development.