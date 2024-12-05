Liberia: MDR Slams Dillon for False Claims About Prince Johnson

Monrovia — The Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) has fired back at Senator Abraham Darius Dillon over claims involving the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson, accusing him of spreading falsehoods for political gain. The party strongly condemned Dillon's remarks that Johnson had pleaded for a government job for his daughter, labeling the statements as part of a calculated propaganda campaign to tarnish Johnson's legacy and disrupt his alliance with President Joseph Boakai.

In a press statement released on December 4, 2024, the MDR expressed outrage over what it called "baseless and malicious" claims, emphasizing that the accusations were designed to manipulate public opinion during a period of national mourning. The party accused Dillon and certain opposition elements of using doctored recordings and misleading narratives to undermine both Johnson and President Boakai.

"These accusations are rooted in malice and ignorance," the MDR stated. "The attempt to exploit a time of national mourning for political relevance is a disgraceful display of ingratitude and dishonor."

According to Dillon, just days before his passing, Senator Johnson, accompanied by his daughter Crystal, visited Dillon's office with an urgent appeal. Johnson pleaded for Dillon to leverage his relationship with Boakai to secure a government position for his daughter.

"Senator Johnson brought his daughter to me - Crystal - and several times he said, 'My son, please talk to President Boakai to give my daughter a job. I trust you and your relationship with the President.' I assured him I would honor his request," Dillon recounted.

However, the MDR in its press statement noted, "This narrative is not only false but also deliberately crafted to mislead the public and tarnish the reputation of both Senator Johnson and President Boakai."

The MDR highlighted the deep alliance between Senator Johnson and President Boakai, which was instrumental in securing Boakai's overwhelming victory in Nimba County during the 2023 elections. Johnson's unwavering support delivered a decisive 74.14 percent of votes in Nimba County, solidifying Boakai's path to the presidency.

"Seeking to distort this alliance through falsehoods only serves to deepen divisions and distract from the important work of governance," the MDR stated. The party reiterated that the relationship between Johnson and Boakai was built on mutual respect and a shared vision for Liberia's progress.

Meanwhile, in a bid to provide clarity to his statement, Senator Dillon told The Liberian Investigator that his comments were purely intended to show that he had a good relationship with the fallen Senator, contrary to the perception that they were at loggerheads.

Senator Dillon: "Some folks were all over spreading that PYJ and myself had no relationship or personal interactions. Some of them were even saying I would never talk about WECC again. They made it appear my calls and advocacy for WECC were about PYJ. The pure intent of my comments/tribute was to disprove and disabuse that misconception in the public. Now that they know that PYJ and I had a personal relationship and interactions, they can spin all they want. I am used to it though!!"

While the MDR defended the Boakai-Johnson alliance, reports suggest that tensions had emerged within the partnership. Johnson had previously expressed frustrations over perceived sidelining by Vice President Jeremiah Koung and alleged lack of communication from President Boakai. These frustrations reportedly stemmed from appointments and decisions made without consulting Johnson, who had envisioned greater involvement in shaping the administration.

The MDR claims the recordings were doctored and designed to distort Johnson's legacy. "The use of doctored recordings is a disgraceful effort to misinform the Liberian people and disrespect the memory of a fallen leader," the statement read. The party called for an end to such propaganda and urged all parties to focus on fostering unity and addressing the nation's challenges. However, the late Senator Johnson did not publicly refute any of those recordings when he was alive.

Meanwhile, the MDR confirmed the tragic accident involving one of Senator Johnson's assigned vehicles on the Margibi-Monrovia highway. The vehicle, returning from preparations for Johnson's funeral in Ganta, was involved in a crash that claimed the lives of four individuals, including Johnson's wife's elderly brother. The MDR extended its condolences to the grieving families and reaffirmed its commitment to honoring Johnson's legacy.