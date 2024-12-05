Liberia: Binda Foundation Disburses Ld$7 Million to Empower Rural Women in Gbarpolu

Gbarma District — The Binda Foundation Liberia has launched the disbursement of LD$7 million to empower over 250 rural women in Gbarma and Kongba Districts. The initiative was inaugurated on Wednesday, December 4, at the Gbarma District Administrative Headquarters, bringing together community members, local authorities, and beneficiaries to celebrate this transformative step toward improving women's economic prospects.

Hon. Prince Vongbor, Country Director of the Binda Foundation, highlighted the significance of the initiative. "Today is a good day for the people of Gbarma and Kongba Districts. Through micro-finance loans, we are transforming lives and empowering residents. This day has long been anticipated, and we are excited it has finally arrived," he remarked.

The Foundation's effort extends beyond disbursing loans; it represents a broader mission to sow seeds of opportunity, resilience, and hope. Vongbor noted that this initiative is part of CEO Stephen Binda Sr.'s vision to uplift rural communities where access to financial resources remains limited.

The program benefits towns including Gbarma, Karnley Town, Sawmill, Zuo, Wealiqua, Yarngayah, N'jaboi, Vaye Town, Parker's Town, Hilton, Dodee, and Beatoe Towns, among others. Local authorities, including Bruno Wenta, Special Assistant to the District Commissioner, underscored the initiative's importance. "The Binda Foundation is transforming lives. We, as district authorities, are thankful and hope other organizations and leaders emulate this example," said Wenta.

Beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude, describing the initiative as timely and essential. Mary Moore, a single mother, shared her excitement: "We have been struggling here, wanting to do business but lacking resources. Our elected representatives have been absent. But with the Binda Foundation's support, I can start my business tomorrow. God bless this Foundation."

The Binda Foundation, established in 2020, has made significant contributions to Gbarpolu County, focusing on health, education, media development, and economic empowerment. The micro-finance program builds on past initiatives, including skills training workshops for women and support for local media. These efforts address critical community challenges and align with the Foundation's mission to create sustainable opportunities for growth and development.

Micro-finance has proven effective in alleviating poverty and driving economic growth, particularly in rural areas. By providing women with access to capital, the Binda Foundation empowers them to establish or expand businesses, fostering financial independence and contributing to the district's overall economy. The ripple effect extends to families, enhancing education, health, and well-being while bolstering community resilience.

Looking ahead, the Binda Foundation plans to open a youth center in Gbarma District in 2025. This facility will offer training in computer technology and vocational skills, equipping young people with tools to succeed in the job market and nurture entrepreneurial ambitions. The center represents the Foundation's commitment to addressing immediate needs while investing in Gbarpolu County's future.