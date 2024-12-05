Nigeria: Customs Onboards 25 Banks On New Revenue Platform

The Port Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday, said 25 banks are currently onboard its new Unified Customs Management System, B'Odogwu.

Speaking to Journalists, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), of the command, Compt. Tenny Daniyan, denied reports that four vessels were stranded on the seaside due to failure of the platform.

According to him, 25 banks are already onboard the B'Odogwu platform for seamless transactions.

He further stated that the newly launched platform has increased the revenue of the command since it was launched by the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, a few weeks ago.

"The allegation that the platform has collapsed and vessels stranded are not true. Vessels are coming to discharge and go. The vessel turnaround time has improved in PTML since the B'Odogwu was launched.

"The first person to transact on the system paid over N2.55 billion, the system may have challenges but we are improving and working on it everyday. Our command piloted the system, which means we are still test running it and we are working on to be perfect. As we are improving on it, we will move it to Tin Can Island, Apapa Ports and every other command.

"Those criticising the system are yet to come onboard B'Odogwu. It is the system that was designed by Nigerians and we must make it work," he added.

According to him, the advent of B'Odogwu has been a blessing to the Service because it came with the programme, a diversification of transactions or shipments from other parts of the world.

"All the efforts were made so that it would diversify and it kept to it. So, simultaneously or coincidentally as we put it, when B'Odogwu was coming on board, the shipments just started coming in from China and the East.

"So I will tell you that it is an additional stream of revenue for Nigeria's Customs Service. If you can look at our board, we have never had it so good. We have never had it so good.

"The first week of November, we had over N44 billion. So you can see it's right on the board, it speaks for itself," he said.

However, he said, a lot of stakeholders, agents and some banks have already hooked up on the system.

"But, I can say now, the last one hour ago I spoke with my DCG and we are sure that by tomorrow, we are going to have about 25 banks on board this B'Odogwu project.

"They have to come on board as a whole body. And that is why Nigeria Custom, PTML Command have been interfacing with them. Some of my implementation team have been interfacing with those people," he added.