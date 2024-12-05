Nigeria: Excitement As 2024 National Polo Carnival Tourney Gallops in Abuja

The much awaited National Polo Carnival Tournament 2024 galloped off with much excitement yesterday at the foremost Guards Polo Resort in Asokoro, Abuja.

Revered for its pomp and cutting edge rivalry, no fewer than 28 polo teams are competing for a total five cups in different categories at this year's edition, with Rubicon and Mangal Cement Polo Teams battling for the prestigious President Cup which is the event's biggest prize.

Unlike previous editions of the tournament, the 2024 polo carnival extravaganza is exclusively Abuja based polo clubs affairs, no thanks to the dreaded African Horse Sickness (AHS) that has forced the cancellation of top polo tournaments this year including the Kaduna international polo festival.

Notwithstanding the absences of the international horses, expectations are high that this edition would be an exciting local derbies as the tournament spread over two weeks of top class competition.

Other top trophies up for grab include the Legislative Shield, FCT Minister's Cup, Guards Challenge and Lower Cup that pits equally matched and ambitious teams in a battle royal to decide the winner of the low-goal prize.

Speaking at the press conference yesterday, 1st vice president of Abuja Guards Polo Club, Mustapha Junaidu , said the club was set to host a successful 16th National Polo Carnival Tournament.

"it's going to be a thrilling polo experience for both lovers of the game and our sponsors. Our commitment to this tournament remains strong and we are absolutely passionate about the tournament.

"I want to use this medium to thank our teeming sponsors and partners, and assure them that they will get value for their investment because the tournament will provide the right atmosphere for their business," Junaidu said.

The captain of the Abuja Guards Polo Club, Nasiru Lukat, said the event was expected to light up Abuja, "Our pitch is in top shape and the location of the Guards Polo Club remains a tourist delight.

"A total of 28 teams will compete for five different cups. All the clubs are Abuja based. We have two teams in the President Cup - Rubicon and Mangal Cement; four teams will compete in the Legislative Shield Cup and eight teams for FCT Minister's Cup."

The club captain, Nasir Lukat, added that all the participating players, horses and pitch are ready for the week's polo fiesta.

The prestigious Abuja carnival polo debuted in 2009 to complement the Abuja City Carnival, a month-long festival featuring sporting events, cultural displays and parades from major ethnic groups across the country and around the capital city in celebration of the unity of Nigeria.