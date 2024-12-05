Liberia: PUL Pays Tributes to Fallen Journalist Droue

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has paid tribute to fallen Liberian broadcast journalist Sam Droue, describing his contributions to journalism as constructive.

Journalist Droue died on November 21, 2024 at the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville, after a brief period of illness in the wake of wounds sustained in a motorcycle accident in Grand Gedeh County.

PUL President Julius Kanubah said the journalism and media community was saddened by the death of journalist Droue, who was an ethical and intelligent member of the PUL.

During a solidarity visit to the family of journalist Droue on Tuesday, December 3, Kanubah expressed the Union's condolences, informing the Droue family that the PUL is equally bereaved.

On behalf of the Droue family, Mr. James Parker Gboto thanked the PUL for sympathizing with them, stating that it shows their son belonged to a professional organization.

Prior to his death, Journalist Droue served as Africa Bureau Chief for the online broadcaster Liberia Public Radio (LPR). He previously worked for the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS/ELBC) as Krahn Language Announcer and had a brief stint at the Liberia News Agency (LINA) operated by the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT).

Meanwhile, the PUL will on this Thursday, December 5, host a memorial ceremony characterized by the opening and signing of a book of condolence in honour of the fallen journalist.

Funeral services for journalist Droue, who departed at age 59, are as follows:

On Friday, December 6, wake-keeping will take place at the residence of Emmanuel Gboto at the Paynesville Joebar Community, behind the Zone #5 Police Station.

On Saturday, December 7, chapel services will be held at the St. Thomas Funeral Home at the RIA Highway, to be followed by burial at the Dwarzon Cemetery.