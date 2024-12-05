Nigeria: Ekiti Court Remands Farotimi Over Alleged Defamation

A chief magistrate court in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital has ordered that human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi be remanded in a correctional centre in Ado for alleged defamation against legal icon Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

In his published book, "Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System," Farotimi accused Aare Babalola of corrupting the judiciary and procuring judgment in the service of his clients.

In the sixteen-count charge preferred against the defendant, the prosecutor said Farotimi, in his recently published 105-page book, alleged that "Aare Afe Babalola compromised the Supreme Court to procure a fraudulent judgement in the service of his clients.

"That he had sued Aare Afe Babalola for a label and that the legal Icon had leveraged his influence in the judiciary to deny him justice, the statements he knew were false allegations and likely to injure the reputation of the Are Afe Babalola.

"Aare Afe Babalola knew that he could get the Supreme Court to do whatever he wanted and rule however he asked from the court.

"That Afe Babalola had promised the Justices of the Supreme Court, acted with utmost carelessness about the court's integrity, the interest of the citizens and the state that they had been sworn to protect," among other charges.

Farotimi pleaded not guilty to all the sixteen charges when a read to him.

The offence is contravened and punishable under section 373 and section 375 of criminal law.

Police prosecutor Samson Osubu prayed the court to remand the accused person in prison custody pending further investigation, adding that this would give him more opportunity to arrange his facts and witnesses.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, advised the parties to rearrange their applications in writing.

He ordered that the defendant be remanded in the correctional centre and adjourned the case until Tuesday, December 10, 2024.