Liberia: Boakai Launches 2024 Agriculture Fair Today

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai will launch this year's national agricultural fair today, Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, has disclosed.

The event, which will take place at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) in Kakata, Margibi County, will bring together farmers, agripreneurs, government officials, and private sector members.

First implemented in 1956, this year's agricultural fair is under the theme Promoting Agriculture for Food Security Nutrition and Sustainable Development. The fair shall showcase the level of agricultural potential and innovations occurring in the sector over the years as well as provide the opportunity for agricultural actors to discuss the implementation of the new agricultural development plan, taking into consideration the challenges that are still confronting the sector and proposing amicable solutions.

Minister Nuetah has urged the citizens to attend the fair, stating the President who has been invited to officially launch the fair has underscored the importance of Liberia Feeding itself.

"The President has said we must be able to feed ourselves. This is why he has launched the National Agriculture Development to rally the citizens and development partners to support agriculture," he said.

He said the fair had been implemented by successive leaders since 1956 until now. However, it was dormant for several years.

The fair officially opened today with the President making a special statement, followed by a farmers' conference and an award ceremony on Friday for best performing actors then the next day Saturday, farmers, agro businesses will showcase produce.

The minister said following the president's statement there will be a field visit at the Fuamah Cooperative Farm, along the Bong Mines road by the president to get insight of the level of progress that his ministry is making in working with farmers and cooperatives.

"We will also have a presentation on what is the link between the farmers in strengthening their participation. If farmer's participation is not strengthened we will not realize our goal. People will also tell us about the NADP and the National Agriculture Investment Plan NAIP. We want to see what differences exist and how we can strengthen them. The farmers will also inform us about what resolution needs to be made.

"We expect the farmers will showcase their produce and want to make sure that all the produce will be bought," he said.