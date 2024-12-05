Nigeria: Group Debuts in Anambra State, Promises New Era of Hope, Action

5 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Director-General of Rescue The Vulnerable Initiative, Martins Chiedozie Ugwu, has announced the inauguration of the Anambra State chapter of the organization, "marking a significant milestone in the collective journey towards a brighter future for Nigeria".

According to Martins Chiedozie Ugwu,in a statement, "Today, we gather to mark a turning point in our journey towards a better Nigeria. "

He explained that the "inauguration of this chapter is a testament to the power of collective action and our unwavering commitment to building a more just, equitable, and prosperous society."

"The Rescue The Vulnerable Initiative is a clarion call to action, a rallying cry for all those committed to creating positive change. It is a testament to the transformative power of grassroots activism and the boundless potential of the human spirit."

Comrade Ugwu emphasized that "the true strength of our movement lies not in its leadership, but in the collective efforts of its members. It is the sum total of our individual actions, our shared vision, and our unwavering commitment to creating a better world."

The Director-General expressed his sincere gratitude to the state coordinator, the South East Deputy DG, and all members of the Rescue The Vulnerable Initiative for their tireless efforts to bring about positive change.

As the organization embarks on this new chapter, Comrade Ugwu reiterated the importance of collective action, adfing, "May our endeavors be guided by the principles of justice, equality, and compassion, and may we always remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a brighter future for all Nigerians."

