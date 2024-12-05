Nigeria: CAF Awards 2024 - Nnadozie Makes Final Shortlist for Women's Player of the Year

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2024 CAF Women's Player of the Year award.

The Paris FC shot-stopper will compete against four other standout players for the top honor.

The other nominees include Morocco's Sanna Msoudy, Zambia's Barbara Banda, and Malawian duo Tabitha Chawinga and Themwa Chawinga.

In addition to the Women's Player of the Year nomination, Nnadozie is also vying for the Women's

Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The 24-year-old clinched the inaugural goalkeeper award in 2023 and will be aiming to defend her title.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on December 16, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco..