Nigeria: Mercy Aigbe's Home Gutted By Fire

5 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nosakhale Akhimien

This is not the first time the actress has experienced fire-related tragedies.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is reeling from a devastating incident after her Lagos home was ravaged by fire.

The fire broke out on Tuesday and caused extensive damage to the multi-million-naira property, reducing it to visible ashes.

On Wednesday, Mercy shared a video of the aftermath, showing charred remains and ashes scattered across the property.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Despite her heartbreak, the 46-year-old movie star expressed gratitude that no lives were lost, writing, "Devastated, but I thank God no life was lost. It is well."

Fans, colleagues, and followers have since flooded the filmmaker's social media pages with thousands of messages of support and prayers.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as authorities are yet to release an official statement.

This unfortunate event is particularly challenging for the actress, who is set to premiere her highly anticipated second cinema movie, 'Thin Line,' on 13 December.

The timing has left many speculating about how the setback might impact her plans.

This is not the first time Mercy's family has faced fire-related tragedies. In October 2022, her mother's home was allegedly set ablaze by Aigbe's sister, Patience Aigbekaen, amidst ongoing familial conflicts.

The incident was reportedly linked to allegations of 'witchcraft' and 'unresolved financial disputes' amongst the family.

During the build-up to the release of her 2023 film 'Omo Daddy,' she survived an accident when her tyres were damaged on the Lagos-Benin road. She called it the scariest moment of her life, thanked God for her safety, and encouraged fans to watch the film in cinemas.

Similar cases

Mercy is not the only Nollywood star to experience such calamities. Other Nigerian celebrities have also suffered significant losses due to fires or other disasters:

In December 2023, Bidemi Kosoko's home was destroyed in a fire while her family was celebrating at their father's house. The fire also impacted a neighbouring apartment.

Comedian AY Makun's Lekki mansion was gutted by fire in August 2023. Fortunately, his family was abroad then, and no injuries were reported. AY emphasised the importance of valuing family over material possessions after the incident.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.