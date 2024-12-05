Gambia: The Constitution and the National Assembly

The nation should be informed that the two steps that must be taken for The Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia (Promulgation) Bill, 2024 to be tabled for the first reading at the national assembly has been completed.

According to section 226, a bill to amend the Constitution must first be published in the Gambia Gazette for a period of three months. The first publication of The Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia (Promulgation) Bill, 2024 appeared in the Gambia Gazette on 14th august 2024.

Section 226 also requires a second publication which should last for no less than ten days after the first publication. The second publication in the Gambia Gazette was issued on 15th November, 2024.

The next stage of the process is to present the Bill for the first reading before the National Assembly members. This is often a formality where the mover of the Bill would simply hand over the copy to the Clerk of the National Assembly, who shall read the short title of the Bill. Once this is done, the Bill would automatically be deemed to have been read for the first time.

The next stage of Bill would be the second reading. This is where the life of a Bill may be sustained to move to the next stage or terminated as had happened to The Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia (Promulgation) Bill, 2020. The second reading should take place no less than one working day after the first reading.

Foroyaa will investigate and keep the public informed of the date of the first and second readings of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia (Promulgation) Bill. The second reading is strictly designed to debate on the principles and objects of the Bill and not the content. Foroyaa will monitor the debate when it takes place.