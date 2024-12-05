Liberia: Accident Involving PYJ's Vehicle Leaves 2 Dead

Margibi — Monrovia, December 5, 2024/A vehicle belonging to fallen Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson has been involved in a terrible accident, leaving two persons dead. Still, other accounts put the death toll at four.

The New Dawn has gathered that about six individuals, including some office staffers from the late senator's office, were onboard the white Toyota Hilux pickup with license plate number 'Sen13', which was headed to Monrovia from Nimba County.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was overspeeding when the driver lost control and plunged into a swamp near Kissi Camp Community, between Weala and Kakata, Margibi County, during the afternoon hours of December 4, 2024.

According to Police in Margibi County, two of the passengers died after all six were rushed to C. H. Rennie Hospital in Kakata, a provincial town. At the same time, the other four occupants were immediately transferred to John F. Kennedy Hospital in Monrovia.

Police arrived immediately and worked with residents and onlookers to remove the vehicle from the swamp after it was submerged deeply into a swampy bush.

This paper has also learned that the white pickup was brought to Monrovia pending investigation.

Senator Johnson died suddenly last Thursday, November 28, 2024, at his residence in Paynesville, on the outskirts of Monrovia.

The cause of his death has not been officially revealed. Still, his kinsmen in Nimba and the government are mourning his passing, and current and former officials are paying visits to his residence to sympathize with his widow and other family members. He was an influential politician and kingmaker.