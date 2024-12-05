Liberia: Nimba Senator Justifies PYJ's War Atrocities

Monrovia — The Office of War Crimes Court in Liberia is likely to face resistance and financial strangulation that may render it ineffective and useless, as several senators on Capitol Hill oppose its establishment here.

Senators who have begun expressing opposition to the Office of the War Crimes Court include James P. Biden of Maryland County, who chairs the Committee on Executive; Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzongar M. Findley; Sinoe County Senator Crayton O. Duncan; Grand Gedeh Senator Thomas Y. Nimely and Nimba County Senator Nya D. Twayen, Jr.

Senator Twayen terms atrocities committed by late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, including the killing of President Samuel K. Doe, as justifiable to the people of Nimba.

Paying tribute Tuesday in the Liberian Senate after the sudden death of Senator Johnson on Thursday, November 28, 2024, Sen. Twayen said many people will remember the fallen senator and former rebel leader for spending only nine months in active combat rather than a year in leading his defunct INPFL rebels from Nimba to Monrovia and capturing and killing President.

Accordingly, he says it is essential to know that the late Senator Johnson only fought for nine months from December 24, 1989, to September 1990, during the entire conflict, which lasted for 23 years.

"Senator Johnson is probably, and unarguably, the most consequential Nimbaian ever lived. He was never a perfect man. None of us are in this room, and Liberia is also perfect. But, in some minds, the controversies that he was involved with were of where he came from Nimba justifiably", he says.

He notes that prior to the senator's death, he had predicted to Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung that when he died, Liberia will be divided because there will be people who will be happy that he has died, while others will be angry and sad that he passed, but had said, that everything that he (PYJ) did was in defend of his people in Nimba.

Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzongar M. Findley says that he never signed the resolution for the establishment of the war crimes court because he doesn't believe in it. He adds that he had told the late Senator Johnson in a conversation that money to be directed to the court should instead be channeled to development.

"I never signed, neither do I support the establishment of a war crimes court. I told Senator Johnson that I believe the money should be placed in health, education, agriculture, and skill development of youths, which is my position", Sen. Findley maintains.

Sinoe County Senator Crayton O. Duncan reflects that some of the conversations that the late Senator Prince Johnson had with him concerning the Liberian Civil War about true actors and financiers are resonating today in his mind. Therefore, he says those wise sayings are things that Liberians should reflect on.

According to him, the late PYJ told him that he (Duncan) didn't think the people knew what he was fighting for because they were right in Liberia during Samuel Doe's time and saw what was happening.

"And so, he told me that they will never say Prince Johnson was fighting for his people, which I was doing. Nevertheless, nobody is talking about those who actually brought the war. He asked me how Charles Taylor got freed from American jail and flew out of the U.S. He told me that if someone breaks jail, they can be around the country. And he told me, those are the ones who brought the war and nobody talking about them", the Sinoe County Senator reflects.

Maryland County Senator James Biney recalls that when they debated and signed the war crime court resolution in 2023, he didn't sign. Still, despite Senator Johnson's initial opposition, he (PYJ) eventually signed.

Sen. Biney continues that after the session, the late Senator Johnson walked to him and said that he never knew that Biney had that fortitude and spine. When he asked PYJ why he signed, the late senator responded that he did so because many believed that he was afraid to face his accusers.

"If Senator Johnson never going to kill some of the people he killed in the form and manner in which he did during the Civil War, I'm one of those persons who believe that his chances of becoming president were great. Because many persons in this country viewed him as a bold leader, brave who could stand up to some of the big, big investments that seem to resist the progress of our country and say to them either change or leave", Biney reflects.

According to him, most leaders in the country don't have the spine to do that. He noted that the late PYJ was one of those leaders who developed that spine. Despite being part of former President Taylor's NPFL rebels, he resisted Mr. Taylor from the onset, and perhaps he realized that Mr. Taylor represented the same elite that governed Liberia for decades, if not centuries.

"Senator Johnson will go down in history as a brave Liberian politician. That bravery, most politicians don't have today, on grounds that they will be sanctioned and prevented from doing things or denied. And to some extent, this country needs this kind of leader who will be able to stand up and don't care for what will please others but Liberians", he notes.

Senator Prince Johnson, who led the break-away rebel group, Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia, suddenly collapsed at his residence last week Thursday and instantly died, according to doctors.

He was one of the key actors on the list of individuals recommended for prosecution by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for committing heinous crimes and crimes against humanity during the civil war here that left over 250,000 killed, including women and children.