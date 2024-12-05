Liberia: Methodists Intensify Protest

Monrovia — Members of the United Methodist Church (UMC), Liberia Annual Conference protest here against same-sex marriage, calling for the removal or resignation of Bishop Samuel Jerome Quire, head of the United Methodist Church in Liberia.

On Tuesday, November 3, 2024, the Senior Pastor of the 72nd Methodist Church, Rev. Kenneth C. Jackson, along with other members of the United Methodist Church in the country, protested outside the UMC Head Office on 12th Street in Sinkor, demanding that Bishop Quire should not be allowed to preside over their pending annual conference slated for February 2025.

Rev. Jackson and five other pastors were suspended in October by Bishop Samuel Jerome Quire for calling for a special session to allow the Liberia Annual Conference to decide its position on a new global resolution that helps and promotes same-sex marriage in all United Methodist Churches.

Speaking during the protest, Rev. Jackson maintains that if the Liberian chapter is to disassociate, then Bishop Quire must step down.

He warns that if the Bishop refuses to step down, they will not allow him to preside over the pending national conference in February 2025.

The protest stems from ongoing disputes within the UMC/Liberia Annual Conference over same-sex marriage. In May this year, the Church overturned its 40-year ban on gay marriage and voted to remove anti-gay messages from its teachings, marking a significant shift in its stance on biblical Christianity.

Riot police on the scene

After the General Conference in the United States, United Methodists in Liberia urged Bishop Quire to lead the Liberia Annual Conference out of the global church because it approved of same-sex practice. But despite repeated protests, he has not responded to these demands.

Bishop Quire, who attended the global church conference in the U.S., has repeatedly denied endorsing same-sex marriage, but United Methodists in Liberia are not convinced, with suspicions everywhere.

Protesting Methodists carried banners with strong messages that read: "Liberia doesn't want it; people all over the world don't want it," and "One Bible, One World; No to Homosexuality."

They locked the main entrance of the UMC Head Office while workers inside continued their duties as usual. However, minutes after the incident, riot police arrived and ordered the gate reopened.

During their interaction with the police, the protesters argued that Bishop Quire's removal was necessary to establish an independent church that reflected traditional Christian values.

"Other churches are leaving, but our Bishop wants us to remain. We are standing for God to fight evil in the church," says suspended Pastor Jackson.

The police eventually reopened the gate, but the protest continued, and riot officers built a chain to protect the property.

Members of the UMC Church condemn regionalization as a "demonic" policy and are calling for a complete break away from the global church.

They reveal that their efforts to secede from the global UMC have already led to legal battles, in which they won one case while another was dismissed, but they note that they expect more challenges and are prepared to fight.

Despite facing obstacles, the group remains resolute that By February, they plan to either leave the UMC or ensure Bishop Quire is removed from office.