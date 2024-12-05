Liberia: IAA Indicts Ex-Bomi Community College President

Monrovia — The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has indicted former Bomi County Community College (BCCC) President, Dr. Abimelech Paye Gbartu, for alleged financial mismanagement and corruption during his tenure.

Dr. Gbartu is accused of withdrawing US$212,000 from the College's accounts without following proper financial procedures or providing supporting documentation.

According to the IAA report, the funds were intended for ongoing projects but were accessed without payment vouchers or accountability measures.

The report also alleges that Dr. Gbartu conspired with the former college comptroller, Anthony Benson, who has since been dismissed. It details that Benson handed Dr. Gbartu a blank check, enabling the withdrawal of funds.

Additionally, the report states that numerous contracts were awarded without proper oversight or board approval, violating institutional policies.

One notable case involves a US$624,589 contract for constructing the General Academic and Health Science Building, which was awarded without the College Board's approval.

Besides, despite no evidence of work performed, US$35,757 was disbursed to Design Group INC. for architectural designs, supervision, and monitoring services.

The audit report recommends that Dr. Gbartu and Mr. Benson account for US$224,293 and face further investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission.

While Mr. Benson has been dismissed and referred to the LACC, Dr. Gbartu is reportedly on the run.

It may be recalled that Dr. Gbartu was appointed to head the college under the administration of former President George Weah. He was replaced by the current administration of President Joseph Boakai, who has appointed Dr. Zobon Norman as president.

Established in 2005, the Bomi County Community College is the first state-run community college in Liberia, serving as a vital educational institution in Western Liberia.