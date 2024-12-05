Nigeria: Anambra Records 3,138 New HIV Cases in 10 Months - Official

"An impressive 99 per cent of those who tested positive, were successfully linked to antiretroviral therapy. Currently, 49,067 individuals living with HIV have been placed on Anti-retroviral treatment."

The Anambra State Aids Control Agency (ANSACA) says at least 3,138 tested positive out of 257,953 individuals tested for HIV in Anambra between January and October 2024.

Afam Obidike, the commissioner for Health in Anambra, presented the statistics on Thursday in Awka during a media briefing to mark World AIDS Day, which has been observed every 1 December since 1988.

World AIDS Day is commemorated globally to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS and honor the lives affected by the epidemic.

This year's commemoration had the global theme: 'Take the Rights Path, Sustain HIV Response, Stop HIV among Children to End AIDS in Nigeria by 2030'.

Mr Obidike said the state recorded significant strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS with the extension of comprehensive services to 175 healthcare facilities across the state.

He said: "From January to October 2024 alone, 257,953 individuals were tested for HIV, with 3,138 (1.2 per cent) newly testing positive.

"An impressive 99 per cent of those who tested positive were successfully linked to antiretroviral therapy (ART). Currently, 49,067 individuals living with HIV have been placed on Anti-retroviral treatment.

"As part of HIV prevention efforts, the state, through its partners' support, has distributed 1,406,744 condoms and 26,640 lubricants to support safe practices among key populations and the general public.

"These distributions underline the state and its partners' commitment to mitigating transmission risks and supporting comprehensive prevention strategies," he said.

The commissioner said the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) programme had been pivotal to the progress recorded in reducing pediatric HIV in the state.

Mr Obidike said that spectrum projections indicated an estimated 5,167 pregnant women in Anambra required PMTCT services in 2024.

"Through the efforts of mentor mothers and partners in the communities, 56,199 antenatal attendees tested for HIV, and 560 HIV-positive pregnant women (both known and new cases) were identified and were successfully linked to care.

"The integration of innovative diagnostics like m-PIMA machines for Early Infant Diagnostics has improved our ability to test HIV-exposed infants and ensure they are linked to care promptly.

"This is a significant stride toward ensuring healthier outcomes for mothers and their babies," he said.

Mr Obidike said the state government initiated the domestication of the HIV Anti-discrimination Act to protect the rights of People Living with HIV, eliminate stigma and gender-based violence.

"The state remains focused on achieving health equity and an AIDS-free future for all residents," Mr Obidike said.