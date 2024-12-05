Nigeria: Ibori's Daughter Dumps PDP, Defects to APC

Mrs Ibori-Suenu announced her defection in a letter address to the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, and read on the floor of the House on Thursday.

Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu, the member of the House of Representatives who represents Ethiope federal constituency of Delta State, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mrs Ibori-Suenu, daughter of James Ibori, former Delta governor, announced her defection in a letter address to the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, and read on the floor of the House on Thursday.

The lawmaker won the 2023 election on the platform of the PDP despite his father's political differences with former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Mr Ibori, a close ally of President Bola Tinubu, had a fall out with Mr Okowa over the choice of candidate for the governorship polls in 2023.

Believed to be the strongman of Delta politics, the former governor supported David Edebvie for the ticket, but was outfoxed by Mr Okowa, who was able to navigate Sheriff Oborevwori through the party primary.

Mr Ibori visited President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in the early days of the latter's administration last year. They are both members of the 1999/2007 class of governors.

Protest

Following the announcement of the defection on the floor, Ali Isa, minority whip, protested and called for the declaration of the seat vacant.

However, the call was ignored by the speaker in the usual manner.