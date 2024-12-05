Nigeria: Tax Bills - Senate Reshuffles Committee to Meet With Presidential Delegation

The Senate replaced the Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, with Kaka Shehu, the Borno Central senator, while principal officers will also be part of the committee.

The Senate has adjusted the membership of the committee that will meet with the delegation of the federal government to resolve the concerns raised on the tax reform bills currently being reviewed by the National Assembly.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced this during the plenary on Thursday, when the lawmakers were adopting the votes and proceedings of Wednesday's plenary.

Mr Akpabio said the Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, will be removed from the committee and replaced with Kaka Shehu, the senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District.

Mr Monguno is also from Borno State.

During Wednesday's plenary chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, the Senate constituted a nine-member panel to liaise with a delegation of the federal government chaired by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi.

Mr Jibrin named the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Morro, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as chairman of the committee and eight others as members including Mr Monguno.

The deputy senate president also said principal officers of the Senate will be part of the meeting.

But when the senators converged for Thursday's plenary, Mr Akpabio raised concerns that principal officers should not be part of the meeting because that was not the agreement of the senators at a closed-door session held last week before the bills passed second reading.

He said the resolution of the senators at the closed-door session was that none of the principal officers would be part of the meeting between the lawmakers and the federal government delegation for the sake of transparency.

He, therefore, proposed that Mr Monguno be removed from the list and replaced with Mr Shehu and that principal officers should also be removed from the meeting.

Mr Akpabio said Mr Shehu will represent the interest of the North-east during the meeting.

"Replace Mohammed Tahir Monguno with the name of Senator Kaka Shehu, to represent the Northeast interest, and then we should delete page 11, including principal officers," he said.

The senate president put the request to a vote and the majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

Mr Akpabio then directed the minority leader, who chairs the committee, to replace Mr Monguno with Mr Shehu.

"So please, replace Senator Monguno with Senator Kaka Shehu, and delete the principal officers. Senator Abba Moro, you are still the chairman, and continue your work, and then you'll revert to the Senate" he added.