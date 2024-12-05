Ghana: Dr Agordzo Unveils Book On Experience With Judiciary System

500-page book titled: 'From Persecution to Freedom: Reflections on my journey through the Justice System in Ghana,' was launched in Accra, by a retired Military Medical Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.

Authored by Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP) (Rtd) Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo, the book chronicles the prison experiences of ACP (Rtd) Dr Agordzo, advocates for a reform in the country's justice system.

By drawing on his experiences with the country's legal system, the book delves into human rights and justice issues, highlighting systemic flaws and abuses within the criminal justice framework.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Agordzo said the compilation of the book was aimed at setting the records straight and not with any malicious intent.

"I have not written this book to malign any judge or denigrate the courts, however, I must admit that my book is not for the faint-hearted.

It is meant to challenge the status quo, and to dare the 'injustice system' that is masquerading as provider of justice," he stated.

He further indicated that the book was meant to provoke various actors in the system to accept reform to address the systemic flaws in the justice system that has led to many innocent persons to prison.

Dr Agordzo also hinted that lack of adequate resources to investigate alleged audio and video tampering may have led many people to wrongful convictions.

"If those convicted had adequate resources to get renowned experts to challenge what they are been accused of, many people who are in prison now would not be, "he highlighted.

Dr Agordzo further noted that the book was important as it reveals the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) flawed understanding of interrogation and its implications for suspects' rights, glaring inconsistencies, impartiality, and hostility toward accused persons and their lawyers.

These revelations, he underlined, raised concerns about the integrity of the country's justice system and the protection of citizens' rights.

He commended the Chiefs of Vakpo Traditional Area, family and friends for their support during his dark moments till the completion of the book.

The retired Military Medical Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, in a remark advised the attendees to stand for their freedom, emphasising the importance of bold leadership and a culture of resignation in the country's democratic growth.

Speaking from personal experience, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe recounted his detention, and the challenges he along with four other officers faced when they made the attempt to challenge the government in 1977.

"This choice is between freedom or chaos and division. I would like to appeal to you that you stand for freedom. Because if you fail to choose freedom, then you have not only destroyed yourself, but you have destroyed the nation, Ghana," he added.

Many excerpts were read as teasers to the reading public. These readings were so captivating that they left the audience in much suspense. This book, "From Persecution to Freedom: Reflections on my journey through the Justice System in Ghana," is indeed, a must-read.