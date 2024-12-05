Ghana: ADB Committed to Enhancing Customer Value, Service Experience - Md

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, has reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to enhancing customer value and service experience across all its channels.

This was contained in his brief remarks at the ADB customer appreciation dinner, held at in Tamale on Friday, November 22, 2024, in honour of the Bank's long-serving customers and top-performing customers.

Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali extended a warm welcome to the guests and emphasised the invaluable role customers have played in the Bank's success. "Tonight, we honour your unwavering loyalty, your trust, and your enduring partnership, which have been the bedrock of our success over the years," he stated.

He reiterated ADB's role as more than just a financial institution, highlighting its position as a true partner in the progress and aspirations of its customers. He also lauded the resilience and trust customers have shown, particularly during challenging times, and pledged the bank's continued commitment to delivering exceptional services and innovative solutions to best serve them.

Related Articles

"At ADB, we pride ourselves in being more than just a financial institution. We are a partner in your progress, a supporter of your aspirations, and a trusted companion through every step of your journey," he added.

A Celebration of Partnership

The event served as a platform for the Managing Director to express his heartfelt gratitude to customers for their continuous support and patronage. "This evening is about appreciation. It is about saying thank you in a meaningful way, acknowledging the trust you place in us, and celebrating the shared success we have achieved together," Alhaji Yakubu-Tali noted.

The Managing Director also reassured customers and stakeholders of the Bank's commitment to remaining a trusted partner in their progress and aspirations, ensuring that ADB remains the bank of choice for individuals and businesses.

Looking Forward Together

The dinner was not just a celebration, but a moment to reflect on the journey of partnership and to look ahead to greater milestones. "Your loyalty and trust inspire us to do more, to be better, and to ensure that ADB continues to lead in providing exceptional banking experiences," said the Managing Director.

The event was attended by over 200 customers, and other stakeholders across the five regions in the north, namely, Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West, and Savannah. Participants were treated to a memorable evening filled with camaraderie, inspiring messages, and shared visions for the future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Alhaji Yakubu-Tali's closing remarks emphasised the enduring strength of a banker-customer co-creation, which he said, would pave the way for remarkable business achievements in the subsequent years.

The Bank, as part of its corporate strategy over the past two years, prioritised excellent service experience. This among others has endeared ADB to recording several 5-Star ratings at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) 2023 Customer Satisfaction Survey Index Report Launch and Awards on Friday, 27th September, 2024. The Bank also won the 2024 Paa Grant Medal for Business Excellence.