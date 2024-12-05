Ghana: Election Security Taskforce Talks Tough ... Declares Zero Tolerance for Machoism, Uniformed Non-State Security Personnel On Election Day

4 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Election Security Taskforce, led by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has declared zero tolerance for the phenomenon of "machoism," and the wearing of uniform by non-security personnel during the upcoming December 7 General Elections.

This was communicated to the political parties during a meeting on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, between the Taskforce and political party leaders at the Police Headquarters to address outstanding security concerns after their earlier engagement on November 21, 2024.

In his address, the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare informed the various parties that the National Election Security Taskforce was going into this year's general election with zero tolerance for the phenomenon of "machoism," which in the past was a source of intimidation during electoral processes.

He, therefore, warned that anyone who attempts to intimidate people at any polling station, collation centre, or within any community across the country during the election period would be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.

Related Articles

The IGP also stressed that security remained the sole responsibility of state security agencies and maintained that the National Election Security Taskforce will not condone the practice where non-state security personnel and individuals wore uniforms or assume appearances that mimic state security agencies during the elections.

"Any non-security personnel found in such uniforms on election day would be dealt with," he said.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, seized the opportunity to outline the newly redefined De-escalation Strategy, which focuses on providing contact numbers of the Police leadership at the National, Regional, Divisional, and District Commanders, to ensure quick and effective resolution of security issues at any location across the country during the election period in a timely manner.

This strategy of de-escalation is formed out of the fact that some major conflicts during elections stem from unresolved disagreements among stakeholders. These issues often begin as minor disputes but, without timely leadership intervention, can escalate into violence. This de-escalation strategy is, therefore, taken to address these situations effectively during this election period.

The political parties, on their part, pledged their commitment to abide by these measures to ensure a peaceful election.

The National Election Security Taskforce affirmed its commitment to protecting the electoral process by ensuring that these security measures are strictly adhered to by the various political parties and anyone who flouts these measures will be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.