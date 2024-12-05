Ghana: Cocte Launches Election Pollwatch to Ensure Free, Fair, Credible Elections

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Transparent Elections (COCTE) yesterday launched an ELECTION POLLWATCH APP, a cutting-edge platform designed to ensure free, fair, and credible elections across the country.

The APP aims to tackle long-standing challenges in Ghana's electoral system, including delays in result transmission and incidents of electoral violence.

Speaking at the event in Accra, the Coordinator of the Coalition for Transparent Elections, David Kumi Addo, said that the APP marks a significant milestone in leveraging technology for transparent elections, with citizens and civil society organisations (CSOs) play an active role in monitoring the voting process.

"This is not just an app; it is a movement. It is about accountability, transparency, and inclusion in our democratic process. With the app, we aim to empower citizens and create a culture of trust in our electoral system," he said.

The Election Poll Watch, which was free to download, he indicated, was compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and features a simple registration process. Once installed, users can share updates through social media platforms like WhatsApp and email, expanding the app's reach and ensuring that information is widely accessible.

In addition to empower citizens to report incidents that would happen at the polling centres, the app will facilitate the distribution of verified updates from trusted sources, helping to keep the public informed and engaged.

According to the Head of Research, Centre for Socioeconomic Studies CSS, Albert Wotorgui, the APP was designed to foster a culture of transparency and trust, empowering every citizen to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

"The app allows users to share real-time updates from any of the 40,000 polling centres nationwide, providing a platform for citizens and CSOs to contribute vital information. Users can upload photos, videos, and reports from polling stations, which will be verified and disseminated to the public, ensuring that the electoral process is monitored in real time," he explained.