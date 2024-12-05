Ghana: We'll Not Tolerate Intimidation, Violence At Polling Stations - IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has cautioned individuals who plan to intimidate voters during the upcoming elections that they would be arrested and dealt with by law.

According to him, anyone found guilty of exhibiting aggressive masculinity to cause fear and panic among voters would face immediate arrest and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

Dr Dampare made the call at the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) meeting with political parties in Accra yesterday to discuss ways in ensuring peaceful elections come December 7.

The IGP emphasised that the security agencies in the country would "maintain zero tolerance" for any behaviour that disrupted the peace and security of the electoral process.

"We will not tolerate intimidation or violence near polling stations. If you try to intimidate others, we will find you and take you in. We will ensure every Ghanaian feels safe and secure while voting," he said.

He urged all stakeholders to prioritise the country's security and refrain from actions that could disturb the peace of the country during the December 7 polls.

The IGP also cautioned against the use of uniforms that resemble those of security personnel, stating that, it was unacceptable during the election period.

The IGP, therefore, advised individuals who impersonated security personnels during the elections that they would be arrested and dealt with by law when caught.

Furthermore, he emphasised that only state security agencies were authorised to provide security during the elections, hence the need for the public to be cautious of people who impersonated security personnels.

"It is a zero tolerance issue when it comes to people wanting to present themselves in a manner that makes them look in a way close to being one of us," he said.

The IGP also stressed the importance of transparent reporting by the media to prevent the spread of "misinformation and disinformation," especially with the elections just around the corner.

He urged the media to work closely with the police to ensure "accurate and reliable information" was disseminated to the public during the elections.

For his part, the Director of Research and Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Evans Nimako, praised the security agencies, media, and Electoral Commission (EC) officials for their roles in the special voting on December 2, 2024.

He called on the EC and stakeholders to replicate the successful mechanisms implemented during the special voting to ensure a well-organised election on Thursday for voters in the Eastern and Western regions.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Fifi Kwetey, expressed satisfaction with the assurances given by the security agencies and the EC to ensure peaceful elections on December 7.

Mr Kwetey assured that the party would ensure its members and executives adhere to instructions and maintain peace before, during, and after the elections.