Liberia: Justice Gbeisay Halts Landmark Trial After Government's Lawyers Request Writ of Prohibition in Ex-Minister Tweah, Others Case

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has temporarily suspended proceedings in the high-profile trial of former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah and others, following a request from government lawyers for a writ of prohibition. The directive, issued by Associate Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, comes amid heightened legal and political scrutiny surrounding the case.

In a notice signed by Supreme Court Clerk Cllr. Sam Mamulu, the parties involved have been summoned to a conference with Justice Gbeisay on December 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The notice also instructed the lower court to halt all proceedings until the conference's outcome.

"By directive of His Honor Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr., Associate Justice presiding in Chambers, you are hereby cited to a conference with His Honor on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. in connection with the above-captioned case. Meanwhile, you are ordered to stay all further proceedings and/or actions in the matter pending the outcome of the conference," the notice read.

Background of the Case

The trial was set to resume on Wednesday, November 4, at Criminal Court 'C' under the gavel of its resident judge, A. Blamo Dixon. The defendants--Tweah, former Acting Justice Minister Cllr. Nyanti Tuan, former Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) officials D. Moses P. Cooper and Stanley S. Ford, and former National Security Advisor Jefferson Karmoh--face allegations of siphoning over LD$1 billion and US$500,000 during their tenure.

Indicted in September 2024 following a complaint by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), the defendants face charges of economic sabotage, theft of property, money laundering, misuse of public funds, criminal conspiracy, and criminal facilitation.

Judge Dixon's Earlier Rulings

Last month, Judge Dixon issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the government to present all evidence related to the prosecution, emphasizing the need for transparency and compliance with Article 21, Section D1 of Liberia's Constitution, which guarantees reasonable bail for defendants except in cases of capital or severe offenses.

Judge Dixon also approved an LD$8 million surety bond for Tweah and others, despite objections from Montserrado County Attorney Richard J. Scott, who questioned the bond's validity and alleged tax discrepancies associated with the property used. Judge Dixon ruled against the prosecution's request to subpoena Liberia Revenue Authority officials, citing Chapters 63.6 and 63.2 of the Civil Procedure Law and Chapter 13.13 of the Criminal Procedure Law.

Prosecution's Rare Move

Legal analysts have noted the rarity of the prosecution's latest action, describing the writ of prohibition as an unusual step by government's layers to seek the Supreme Court's review of Criminal Court 'C's decisions.

Implications and Next Steps

The upcoming conference with Justice Gbeisay will determine whether the trial will proceed or the Judge be made to grant the prosecution's requests. The case has drawn significant public attention as it tests Liberia's legal and anti-corruption framework. Advocacy groups and legal experts are calling for fairness and transparency to uphold public confidence in the judiciary.

Neither Tweah nor his legal team has commented on the Supreme Court's directive.